After joining Kawasaki USA in 2022, current President, Mr. Kawaguchi, will return to Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. in Japan. Mr. Kawaguchi has led the North American operations since 2024 and his time culminated with leading Kawasaki to achieve No. 1 Motorcycle market share in 2025.

“As Kawasaki pursues its vision for sustainable, long-term global growth, the U.S. remains our most important market,” said Ms. Kirino. “It is both a tremendous honor and a personal joy for me to lead Kawasaki USA having long held a deep passion for powersports, both professionally and personally. As Kawasaki celebrates 60 years in the USA, our mission has been to bring Good Times to riders across America. As the Good Times Company, we are always challenging ourselves to develop and innovate new models that deliver happiness to everyone connected to Kawasaki and I look forward to working with our employees, dealers and partners to build on this proud legacy.”

ABOUT KAWASAKI

Kawasaki started full-scale production of motorcycles over a half century ago. The first Kawasaki motorcycle engine was designed based on technical know-how garnered from the development and production of aircraft engines, and Kawasaki’s entry into the motorcycle industry was driven by the company’s constant effort to develop new technologies. Numerous new Kawasaki models introduced over the years have helped shape the market, and in the process have created enduring legends based on their unique engineering, power, design and riding pleasure. In the future, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. is committed to maintaining and furthering these strengths which will surely give birth to new legends.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and JET SKI® watercraft through a network of approximately 1,100 independent retailers, with close to an additional 7,700 retailers specializing in general purpose engines. Kawasaki and its affiliates employ nearly 3,100 people in the United States, with approximately 260 of them located at Kawasaki’s Foothill Ranch, California headquarters.

Kawasaki’s tagline, “Let the Good Times Roll.®”, is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki’s complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.com.