Fly Racing Introduces Blueprint Protection Line with Rheon

FLY Racing is proud to introduce the all-new Blueprint Protection Line, engineered to redefine rider confidence through advanced impact management, uncompromising comfort, and race-proven performance. Featuring innovative RHEON® technology, Blueprint adapts to the demands of every ride, delivering protection that remains lightweight, flexible, and ready when it matters most. Blueprint features both motorcycle and MTB products purposefully designed to keep riders safer, spanning the range of all things two wheel. Built for riders who push limits, Blueprint is protection designed for the next generation of performance. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the Blueprint collection and follow @FLYRacing.Global to see worldwide athletes debuting the ultimate in off-road protection.

BLUEPRINT RCH-0 UNDER PROTECTOR

CONSTRUCTION

CE Level 1 chest and back

Under jersey chest/back protector for elite athletes

Soft, breathable, moisture wicking fabric next to skin

FEATURES

G-Hook closures with 4 loops for micro adjustments

FIT

Low profile, worn under jersey

Sizes: YTH, SM/MD, LG/XL