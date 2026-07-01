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Fly Racing Introduces Blueprint Protection Line with Rheon

July 1, 2026, 12:05pm
Fly Racing Introduces Blueprint Protection Line with Rheon

FLY Racing is proud to introduce the all-new Blueprint Protection Line, engineered to redefine rider confidence through advanced impact management, uncompromising comfort, and race-proven performance. Featuring innovative RHEON® technology, Blueprint adapts to the demands of every ride, delivering protection that remains lightweight, flexible, and ready when it matters most. Blueprint features both motorcycle and MTB products purposefully designed to keep riders safer, spanning the range of all things two wheel. Built for riders who push limits, Blueprint is protection designed for the next generation of performance. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the Blueprint collection and follow @FLYRacing.Global to see worldwide athletes debuting the ultimate in off-road protection.

BLUEPRINT RCH-0 UNDER PROTECTOR

CONSTRUCTION

  • CE Level 1 chest and back
  • Under jersey chest/back protector for elite athletes
  • Soft, breathable, moisture wicking fabric next to skin

FEATURES

  • G-Hook closures with 4 loops for micro adjustments

FIT

  • Low profile, worn under jersey

Sizes: YTH, SM/MD, LG/XL

DSC_8651
DSC_8651 Press Release

Press Release
Press Release
Yeah JT!
Yeah JT! Press Release

BLUEPRINT RCH-1 CHEST PROTECTOR

CONSTRUCTION

  • CE Level 1 chest and back
  • Custom Rheon molded TPU insert for impact protection
  • Anatomically-correct silhouette and mechanical articulation for seamless fit
  • Ample ventilation to promote exceptional airflow
  • Comfort liner with foam and soft-touch materials in all areas of skin contact
Press Release
Press Release
DSC_2415
DSC_2415 Press Release
RCH-1
RCH-1 Press Release

FIT

  • Low Profile, lightweight - worn under or over jersey
  • Sizes: SM/MD, LG/XL

 

BLUEPRINT RCH-2 CHEST PROTECTOR

Blueprint RCH-2
Blueprint RCH-2 Press Release

CONSTRUCTION

  • CE Level 1 chest, back and shoulders
  • Custom Rheon molded TPU insert for impact protection
  • Anatomically-correct silhouette and mechanical articulation for seamless fit
  • Ample ventilation to promote exceptional airflow
  • Comfort liner with foam and soft-touch materials in all areas of skin contact

FEATURES

  • Provides a higher level of torso coverage than RCH-1
  • Rib and shoulder coverage for additional protection
  • Adjustable/Removable shoulder protection
  • Adjustable Bicep straps

FIT

  • Low Profile, lightweight - worn under or over jersey
  • Sizes: SM/MD, LG/XL


BLUEPRINT RCH-3 CHEST PROTECTOR

Blueprint RCH-3
Blueprint RCH-3 Press Release
Blueprint RCH-3
Blueprint RCH-3 Press Release

CONSTRUCTION

  • CE Level 2 chest and back, Level 1 shoulders
  • Custom Rheon molded TPU insert for impact protection
  • Anatomically-correct silhouette and mechanical articulation for seamless fit
  • Ample ventilation to promote exceptional airflow
  • Comfort liner with foam and soft-touch materials in all areas of skin contact

FEATURES

  • Maximum torso coverage
  • Extended bicep coverage
  • Injection molded rib coverage

FIT

  • Low Profile, lightweight - worn under or over jersey
  • Sizes: SM/MD, LG/XL

BLUEPRINT RBL-1 LONGSLEEVE PROTECTOR

Blueprint RBL-1
Blueprint RBL-1 Press Release

 CONSTRUCTION

  • Rheon CE Level 1 full back, chest, shoulder, and elbow protection
  • Moisture wicking stretch mesh treated with Polygiene® Stayfresh antimicrobial technology
  • Side zipper with locking head and neoprene zipper cover
  • Wide cut neck hides under jersey

FIT

  • Snug, low-profile fit
  • Sizes: YTH, SM, MD, LG, XL

 

BLUEPRINT RE KNEE GUARD

CONSTRUCTION

  • CE Level 2 Rheon insert protects against impacts
  • Ceramic material protects  against abrasion
  • Ample ventilation to promote exceptional breathability
  • Comfortable lining for skin contact

FIT

  • Low-profile compression fit for maximum comfort and mobility
  • Sizes: SM, MD, LG, XL

 

  • 36-6010-0-Protection-RK-5 Knee Brace-2027
    36-6010-0-Protection-RK-5 Knee Brace-2027 Press Release
  • 36-6009-0-Protection-RDH-2027
    36-6009-0-Protection-RDH-2027 Press Release
  • 36-6004-0-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-3-2027
    36-6004-0-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-3-2027 Press Release
  • 36-6010-1-Protection-RK-5 Knee Brace-2027
    36-6010-1-Protection-RK-5 Knee Brace-2027 Press Release
  • 36-6000-0-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-1-2027
    36-6000-0-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-1-2027 Press Release
  • 36-6005-1-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-3-2027
    36-6005-1-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-3-2027 Press Release
  • 36-6000-1-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-1-2027
    36-6000-1-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-1-2027 Press Release
  • 36-6003-0-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-2-2027
    36-6003-0-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-2-2027 Press Release
  • 36-6001-1-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-1-2027
    36-6001-1-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-1-2027 Press Release
  • 36-6006Y-1-Protection-RCH0-2027
    36-6006Y-1-Protection-RCH0-2027 Press Release
  • 36-6002-1-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-2-2027
    36-6002-1-Protection-Chest-Blueprint RCH-2-2027 Press Release
  • 36-6007-0-Protection-Blueprint RBL-1-2027
    36-6007-0-Protection-Blueprint RBL-1-2027 Press Release
  • 36-6007-1-Protection-Blueprint RBL-1-2027
    36-6007-1-Protection-Blueprint RBL-1-2027 Press Release

BLUEPRINT RDH KNEE GUARD

CONSTRUCTION

  • CE Level 2 Rheon insert protects against impacts
  • Thin plastic shell and aramid fabric provides exceptional abrasion resistance
  • Extended lateral, medial, and shin padding
  • Articulates with knee through entire range of motion without sacrificing impact protection • Structured foam chassis with moisture wicking next to skin fabric
  • Ample ventilation to promote exceptional breathability

FIT

  • Low-profile compression fit for maximum comfort and mobility
  • Sizes: SM/MD, LG/XL

 

BLUEPRINT RK-5 KNEE GUARD

CONSTRUCTION

DSC_9121
DSC_9121 Press Release
RK-5 Knee Brace
RK-5 Knee Brace Press Release
  • Rheon knee protector behind plastic outer shell protects against roost and impacts to the knee.
  • Integrates seamlessly with cuffs of moto boots
  • 5 Pivots articulate with knee through entire range of motion without sacrificing impact protection-anatomically-correct
  • Comfortable lining for skin contact
  • Adjustable straps with quick connect
  • CE Level 2

FIT

  • One size fits most

 

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