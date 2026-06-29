MXGP

From his ninth gate pick, Vialle fired across the bows of the whole field to take the Fox Holeshot Award through the first corner, but Lucas Coenen was directly in his wheel-tracks, and made a decisive move in the corner after the finish line jump to gain the immediate advantage! Behind him, local favourite Ruben Fernandez moved into third for Honda HRC Petronas past Romain Febvre, but Herlings had lost traction in the second corner and had to fight from around eighth position!

“The Bullet” fought tenaciously past Febvre through the newly-profiled wave section to get into fourth place, but his progress was stunted for a few laps. On lap three, Fernandez put a typically aggressive move to wrestle second from Vialle. While Coenen had sprinted away to lead by around four seconds, he undid that work with a mistake on a downhill corner, dropping the bike momentarily and clambering back on again just as Fernandez came past! In just the very next corner though, the Belgian reset the order with a direct inside move to retake the lead!

Herlings had got past Vialle to move into third, but was unable to shift his other teammate Fernandez until as late as lap eight, by which time the Belgian teenager had stretched out a ten second lead over his pursuers. Febvre also got past the Spaniard a lap later on the same corner, and Tim Gajser had moved into fifth for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP.

Vialle was sixth ahead of Jonass, then came Gajser’s teammate Maxime Renaux, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo, and the Gabriel SS24 KTM of Oriol Oliver. Vialle, still racing himself back into fitness from his French GP injuries, dropped steadily to 11th, before a small crash put him back to 15th at the flag.

Herlings did all he could to haul in Coenen, but could only get to within four seconds of his title rival. Gajser put a nice outside-to-inside move on Fernandez to pull a block pass just before a downhill triple jump, which put him into fourth behind Febvre. Jonass took sixth ahead of Renaux, Adamo, Oliver, and Calvin Vlaanderen rounded out the top ten for the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team.

In a carbon copy of the first race start, Vialle pulled yet another Fox Holeshot, the 65th of his career, with Coenen again giving chase ahead of Jonass and Fernandez. Herlings was around eighth through the second turn but determined to not let Coenen get away, and carved up to fourth past Gajser by the time they roared past Pit Lane! In the next couple of corners, the entire top five got shaken up by several overtakes that happened almost exactly at the same time! Coenen was able to fire around the outside of Vialle to lead the way again, just as Herlings pulled a similar move to relieve Jonass of third, and Gajser took advantage of a stumbling Fernandez to claim fifth! Then through the old wave section Herlings closed in on Vialle to put in a decisive block pass on the Frenchman, giving us a showdown between the two title combatants right from the first full lap!

The second lap saw moves further back, as Gajser, Fernandez, and Febvre all worked past Jonass to put the Latvian into seventh ahead of Adamo. Then Oliver passed Vlaanderen to put them into their positions from race one. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, his good day as top privateer was cut short by a breakdown on lap seven, lifting Renaux into the top ten.

Up front, Gajser and Febvre had got past Vialle into third and fourth by lap six, with Fernandez also passing his teammate a lap later. All eyes were on the leaders, however, as Herlings closed up on Coenen, and the pair engaged in a thrilling side-by-side combat for half of an amazing lap eight! After being closed off a couple of times, “The Bullet” shot to the inside of the Belgian in a sharp right-hander and almost came to a stop in a move that gave his rival a single option, to close the throttle!

Jeffrey sprinted away from here, and Lucas had no answer to his pace. Febvre stalked Gajser, and the Slovenian got crossed up on a rough uphill, crashing without harm and handing the reigning Champion third place to secure his podium result. Gajser and Fernandez were again fourth and fifth to finish in those positions in the overall GP. Jonass took sixth on the day, his second-best result of the 2026 campaign.

Adamo claimed seventh in race two to put himself there overall, while Vlaanderen took eighth in race two ahead of Renaux, although the Frenchman came out on top between them by a single point. Kevin Horgmo, who never stopped charging all day for Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul, took tenth to finish there overall as the best privateer for the GP.

After a stunning show of raw pace, the top two in the series now lie 57 points apart, as Herlings refuses to let Coenen rack up the wins when he can do something about it. The Dutchman extends his GP win record to 117 in total, and yet again continues to be able to out-do his rival on hard-pack circuits. How will the pair of them deal with the complete unknown of the next round in South Africa? It’s an intriguing question that demands the attention of Motocross fans worldwide!