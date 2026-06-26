Results Archive
Motocross, WMX
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Nick Romano
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Taylah McCutcheon
Full Results
Motocross, WMX
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Lachlan Turner
  3. Lotte Van Drunen
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 27
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Jun 28
News
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 4
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Max Vohland
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
South Africa
Sun Jul 5
News
Full Schedule

The Powersport Products Made For Any Machine

June 26, 2026, 11:30am
The Powersport Products Made For Any Machine

LIQUI MOLY Powersport products are engineered and manufactured in Germany, specifically to meet the demanding requirements of modern powersports applications.

Recognized worldwide for quality, performance, and innovation, LIQUI MOLY offers a complete range of products for virtually any powersports machine in your garage. From high-performance engine oils and suspension fluids to fuel additives and maintenance products, LIQUI MOLY has you covered.

To find the right products for your machine, simply scan the QR code or click below to access LIQUI MOLY’s online Oil Guide. Once you’ve identified the recommended product, visit your favorite powersport dealership and pick some up today.

Check Out Liqui Moly's Oil Guide

LIQUI MOLY
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
August 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted