Okay, everyone enjoys an off-weekend, but there's no such thing for our man Jason Thomas. He takes every chance he can to hop across the pond and enjoy some MXGP. He's in Portugal right now, so let's start over there.

PRO PERSPECTIVE (JT)

Checking in from Portugal this Friday because I can't seem to process a weekend off. Seriously, though, the privilege of traveling to these MXGP races is one I don't take for granted, and although I could also use a timeout, I am happy to be here. This Agueda venue is one of the best MXGP has to offer, and the track most closely resembles Budds Creek of any that I have seen globally. The orange dirt and gentle elevation changes are mirror images of the Maryland Pro Motocross staple.

Further, it's one of the only tracks in MXGP that I would actually like to ride. Most MXGP tracks are just not anything I would take joy in riding, to be honest. That's not to say they're not iconic or entertaining to watch; they're just much different than what I spent my career upon. Imagining myself trying to navigate something like Montevarchi or Lacapelle-Marival sends shudders down my spine. MXGP tracks leave something to be desired in the "fun" category, but they very much create a skill set that American motocross does not. It's not my place to say which is better, but I do know which I would prefer riding, and this Agueda venue is a welcome respite on the "fun" side. I think that many of the MXGP regulars would agree, too.

As for what's expected over here, the Coenen brothers have taken charge of these championships. That's not to say they are not wildly competitive; it's more that circumstances have created large points gaps in their favor. Sacha has found consistency in 2026, and winning along the way has given him a nice edge on his young competitors. Defending champ Simon Langenfelder has struggled as of late and needs a bounce back weekend to change the atmosphere. Others like Guillem Farres and Mathis Valin have shown they can win, but less-than-ideal weekends have been punitive to date. Sacha has been surprisingly the most consistent, and the points have been rewarded accordingly.

In MXGP, Sacha's twin brother Lucas has been great, too, but the mechanical failures of Jeffrey Herlings have been incredibly important in the overall story. Lucas and Jeffrey have been fairly even on a performance scale, but now Jeffrey will need an exceptional second half of the championship and maybe a break to go his way, too. The MXGP championship "feels" much closer than the points would indicate, and maybe that's good enough for now. The racing is tight and wildly competitive at the top. The field is very deep, but it does feel as if Herlings and Coenen are beginning to separate themselves from the rest. Gajser, Febvre, and the rest just haven't been there regularly enough to make a dent. It's only halfway, but the trends seem to be taking shape.

Seeing other parts of the world is something I love. I've been to Europe 200+ times now and will continue to venture over, God willing. My heart belongs to SMX and all things America, but there is something romantic about the history of Europe. Different culture, different perspectives, same dynamics of motocross... the love of moto is universal. With so much that wants to separate us in these times, moto is a great way to realize we are all in this together.