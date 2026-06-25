A tough season for Chase Sexton is now over after it was determined he had torn the ACL in his right knee during a crash at Thunder Valley. Chase already said he will be out for the remainder of the season, and now he's posted some videos on his social media to document the process.

"They found some past injuries in there that they fixed up as well," he says. "My knee feels worse than it did before surgery, which is unfortunate, but it felt really weak. Obviously we had to get it fixed. Now we're on the mend."