American Honda Remembers Ray Blank’s Industry-Shaping Leadership

June 25, 2026 — ALPHARETTA, Georgia Former Senior Vice President served the company for nearly 30 years. Blank guided Honda and the powersports industry during an era of growth. American Honda is deeply saddened to mark the passing of former Motorcycle Division Senior Vice President Ray Blank earlier this week. Blank leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having helped guide Honda and influence the powersports industry for nearly three decades before his retirement in 2012. His tenure included multiple influential leadership roles during a period of significant growth for the motorcycle business.

A New Jersey native, Blank was fascinated early on by all things mechanical, riding motorcycles since his teens and earning his private pilot license. He received his education at Flint, Michigan's GMI Engineering and Management Institute before returning to New Jersey to begin his career at Volkswagen/Porsche/Audi. He moved to American Honda's Torrance, California, campus in a technical role with the Automobile Division in 1983 before transitioning to the Motorcycle Division a few years later, initially overseeing areas including press relations and product development. Blank ascended quickly, taking on the Vice President of Powersports role.

Known for his strong leadership style and unwavering confidence in his vision for the market, Blank coined Honda's "Performance First" tagline and was a driving force for new-product development, championing bold models like the Valkyrie Rune. A passionate believer in the importance of racing, he was instrumental in supporting Nicky Hayden's Honda career in AMA Superbike and MotoGP, culminating in Hayden's 2006 premier-class World Championship. He also played a key role in bringing AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Ricky Carmichael to Honda.

In addition to his work guiding Honda, Blank felt a calling to serve the industry at large, sitting on the American Motorcyclist Association's Board of Directors for 17 years, as well as a stint on the AMA Pro Racing Board. He served the Motorcycle Industry Council for more than 25 years, including two years on its Board of Directors.

"Honda is indebted to Ray for his visionary leadership during a very important era for the company," said Bill Savino, Director and Powersports Division Lead at American Honda. "His influence extended far beyond Honda, helping shape the direction of the entire powersports industry, and he oversaw many projects whose impacts are still felt today. Ray approached his work as a calling, and he had the confidence to commit to daring projects—and time and time again, he was proven right. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Blank is survived by his sons Cody, Erik and Justin.