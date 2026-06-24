In 250MX, it was Cole Davies who went 1-1 to win the first 250MX overall of his career and get close in the points standings. “We” wondered if Davies was going to be a bit like an Ernie Fonseca or Mickael Pichon, who were so good in SX but never quite got to that level in motocross. After all, we didn’t have a lot of background on Davies in MX. Well, he’s showing us now, after a moto win in Hangtown, some crashes but speed at Lakewood and now this, that maybe the rookie outdoor rider can win this title. He only had the fifth best lap time in moto one but worked through Casey Cochran and Julien Beaumer to win. Moto two, he was gone early.

Julien Beaumer keeps getting better each week, his second in the moto at Pala was great and I was impressed and here he is, seemingly getting more confidence each week. He was never this good in motocross BEFORE that gnarly back injury! Crazy good stuff and his second overall was impressive. KTM is working on a multi-year deal for him from what I heard.

We haven’t seen the best from Jo Shimoda just yet and here he sits just one point back of the points lead. His race craft trying to get a rookie kid was something else in moto two. Like, Jo, what are we doing out there? Strange to see the rider with the most experience take some of the weirdest lines to try and get by a kid in his, what, sixth career national? He would go outside without carrying more speed, he would go inside in the same rut as Minear, his attempts at passing before the RC tunnel jump were just weird and I imagine HRC guys were pulling their hair out. Anyways, Jo got on the box and again hasn’t had that “Jo” type of ride yet either, so I guess it’s fine.

Levi Kitchen held onto the red plate after a day where he crashed and also went backwards early in the motos. He salvaged his day but rough one for Kitch for sure. Going 6-5 and getting the fourth best points total on the day tells you all you need to know about the 250 class this year.

Super bummed for Seth Hammaker. I was saying on the show a couple weeks ago that I thought he was a little like a mini-Hunter Lawrence in that he’s in shape, he’s fast and he’s not going to hurt himself. I really thought the crashes were a bit behind him but in High Point, well, we all saw what happened. Weirdo Larry Loopout and he might be out for a bit. Hopefully not but man, that was weird. Just another thing I was wrong about!