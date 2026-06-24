LIGHTER. STRONGER. FASTER.

Every component on a championship-level race machine has a purpose. That's why GBrakes engineered ultra-lightweight brake rotors designed to reduce rotating mass without sacrificing braking performance.

Less rotating weight means:

Faster acceleration response

Improved handling characteristics

Reduced gyroscopic effect

Quicker directional changes in rhythm sections and corners

Enhanced rider feel and control

When the gate drops and the margins are razor-thin, reducing unnecessary weight can help unlock performance where it matters most.

THE GBRAKES CRYO-TECH® ADVANTAGE

Our rotors undergo an advanced cryogenic treatment process called Cryo-Tech®, that treatment takes performance beyond conventional manufacturing.

Through carefully controlled deep-temperature (-300 Degrees) processing, the rotor's internal structure is stabilized and refined. The result is a rotor engineered for the demands of elite Supercross competition.

BENEFITS OF CRYO-TECH® TREATMENT

Enhanced Wear Resistance

Improved structural consistency helps resist premature wear under extreme race conditions.

Greater Dimensional Stability

Helps maintain rotor integrity through repeated heat cycles and hard braking events.

Improved Durability

Built to withstand the punishment of aggressive racing and demanding track conditions.

Consistent Performance

Provides predictable braking feel lap after lap, moto after moto.

Extended Service Life

A rotor designed to deliver lasting performance throughout the season.

CONFIDENCE UNDER BRAKING.

The biggest moments in racing often happen entering a corner - not leaving one.

When riders attack braking zones with complete confidence, they can carry speed deeper, choose aggressive lines, and stay in control when the race is on the line.

That's the philosophy behind every GBrakes rotor we produce.

Engineered to be lightweight.

Designed to perform under pressure.

Built for champions.

CHAMPIONS TRUST PERFORMANCE.

From the first practice lap to the final checkered flag, GBrakes is committed to delivering race-proven braking technology for riders who refuse to settle.

2026 450SX CHAMPION

POWER TO GO FASTER.

CONTROL TO GO FURTHER.

BRAKING BUILT TO WIN.

GBRAKES

Lightweight Performance. Cryo-Tech® Treatment. Championship Proven.