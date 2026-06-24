Starts have also been okay, but not nearly as good as the Lawrences, who continue to dominate the starts on their Hondas.

“I feel like we're getting better at them [starts] so, I don't want to just go the negative route on them,” he says. “I mean, I got two good jumps. Came into the first turn of the first moto [in] second and just slid in the mud a little and got buried. Moto two, I feel like it was a good start. Got a little bit buried, but I was still around fifth, sixth position. So I'm getting a little more consistent with that. I'd love a holeshot, so obviously, you just go back to work. Really keep trying to dial them in. It's a lot more power than a 250, so keeping that front down is a big deal. All you can do is just keep working towards it. But, we're getting better.”

Deegan is happy to get closer to the Lawrences by the end of the moto, but it’s always hard to tell how hard they’re pushing. The brothers have a way of only going as fast as they need to go to maintain a gap, which helps save energy and reduce risks. That’s a big difference from the 250 Class, where most riders are just hammering the whole way. Deegan, of course, hammered in that class, too. So he’s learning a different style here.

“I feel those top guys in the top three, they're a lot more consistent,” he says. “So, that's been my big thing is being consistent through the whole race, not blowing yourself out, not making mistakes, and I feel like I did a whole lot better at that this week. Being consistent throughout the race and finding the right times to go for it. It's just a matter of time.”

Deegan tried to get to two-time MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado for third in the first moto, but Prado held him at bay. In a rematch in moto two, Deegan got the better of him, making the pass and pulling away. That left him 4-3 for third overall.