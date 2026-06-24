2026 Honda CRF450X Garage Build
Build: Jay Clark / dirtbiketv1.com
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
Riding a Honda on technical off-road trails can be a handful sometimes for us weekend enthusiasts, so we wanted to grab a 2026 CRF450X build that was meant for some fun trail riding in Utah. We wanted to keep this build very simple with minimal engine mods. The engine on the Honda has plenty (sometimes too much) power, so adding a Vortex and an FMF 4.1 exhaust to enhance the engine character was a must. Twisted Development handled that for us, as Jamie has a long list of maps to choose from. We also wanted more durability from the Honda clutch, so adding a TorqDrive Rekluse system helped improve clutch durability and performance. Getting some added comfort in the stiff-feeling Honda chassis was also an important mod, so installing Works Chassis Lab engine hangers for improved traction and a planted feel was another key feature. Of course, none of this will work unless the suspension functions properly. Race Tech helped mask some of that Honda rigidity with their suspension valving and springs for the weekend warrior off-road rider.
Parts Used:
Twisted Development
Vortex ECU With Custom Mapping
Pro X Racing Parts
Rear Sprocket 50T, Front Sprocket 13T, Gold X-Ring Race Chain
Race Tech
Re-Valve, Set Up
FMF Racing
Factory 4.1 Muffler, Megabomb Header
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit/Stand and Hand Shield Graphics, Pre-Printed Number Plates Backgrounds
Works Connection
Factory II Stand, Front & Rears Brake Caps, Pro Elite Clutch Perch Assembly, Rotating Bar Clamp, Axle Blocks, Rear Brake Master Guard, Valve Stem Caps, Oil Filler Cap, Oil Filter Cover
Rekluse
TorqDrive Clutch w/Cover
MotoMinded
Head Light Mount
Baja Designs
S1 Spot, S1 with Trail Sense
Dunlop
MX53 Front Tire, AT82 Rear Tire
Arc Levers
Front Brake Aluminum Folding Lever
ODI
Nomad Lock-On Grips
ICW
Radiator Bracing with Fan Set Up
Works Chassis Lab
Engine Hangers
Molecule Motorsports
Skid Plate
Blaster Products
Aerosol Lube, Cleaners, Prep
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Enduro Engineering
Hand Guards
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
Desert Unlimited
Front Headlight Mask, Mounting Kit
IMS
Large Fuel Tank
Tusk
Universal Fan Kit
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
Polisport
Foldable Bike Stand
Garage Build CUD_9507 Simon Cudby CUD_9477 Simon Cudby CUD_9484 Simon Cudby CUD_9499 Simon Cudby CUD_9486 Simon Cudby CUD_9461 Simon Cudby CUD_9481 Simon Cudby CUD_9526 Simon Cudby CUD_9455 Simon Cudby CUD_9524 Simon Cudby CUD_9466 Simon Cudby CUD_9520 Simon Cudby CUD_9502 Simon Cudby CUD_9538 Simon Cudby CUD_9555 Simon Cudby CUD_9556 Simon Cudby CUD_9561 Simon Cudby CUD_0307 Simon Cudby CUD_0299 Simon Cudby CUD_0300 Simon Cudby CUD_0253 Simon Cudby CUD_0252 Simon Cudby CUD_0282 Simon Cudby CUD_0283 Simon Cudby CUD_0241 Simon Cudby CUD_0276 Simon Cudby CUD_0264 Simon Cudby CUD_0263 Simon Cudby