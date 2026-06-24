2. Jett Reaches his Breaking Point

Jett Lawrence did his best to avoid getting caught up in Haiden Deegan’s antics, but he finally cracked during the first qualifying session at High Point. While on a fast lap, Jett came up on Haiden and Haiden proceeded to not only stay in the fast line, but roost Jett in the process.

Understandably, Lawrence got mad, and he retaliated by slowing down and roosting him back. When the two pulled off the track, they bickered back and forth while Jett gave Deegs the “running your mouth” hand signal. In the second session, Jett went down and Deegs rode by saying something he later explained he would “probably get fined” for if anyone had heard it. Jett gave him the finger, which ultimately cost him one penalty point and a fine.

Jett was asked about his perspective on the situation at the press conference and sarcastically commented, “My tire was full of mud, so I just wanted to clean it out. Normally it works better with no mud in between the grooves, so I just wanted to clean it out real quick”.

Deegan took a similar sarcastic approach to the same question at first saying, “I just went by him, I asked if he was okay and I get flipped off” but then took a more direct shot at Jett commenting, “I don’t know how much longer he can use the ankle excuse. Like bro, he’s gone 1-1 the last two weekends, and I feel like it is kind of a thing he can fall back on now.”

And to think we are just four races into a rivalry that is set-up to last years….

3. AP Shows a Sign

2026 has been a year to forget for Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger. AP’s SX season got off to a rough start on the very first lap of the season and ultimately ended early with a hip injury.

Plessinger came into Pro Motocross with limited prep time, and it has shown in the first three rounds, but High Point may have been a turning point. He went 6-4 for fifth overall and came out on top of an intense battle with his teammate Jorge Prado in moto two.

He went on Monday night’s PulpMX Show and talked about how much of a relief it was to put in a good ride. “I’m honestly really stoked for the team, because I have been bitching about everything, and I think I was just blowing air because I think that my body needed to come around,” he explained. “I think I didn’t have enough time on the bike, and I was overestimating my results.”

While rumors suggest that AP will be going to Triumph next season, he is still looking to finish off his run with the KTM group strong.