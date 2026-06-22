We saw Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan exchange some words after Deegan appeared to get in Lawrence’s way in the first 450 qualifying session. What’s your take on this situation? Do you think Deegan was playing games, or was it just one of those things that happens and it’s getting blown out of proportion because of who it was?

This has been brewing for a long time and we are just beginning what this could be. Haiden desperately wants to disrupt Jett’s rhythm and focus. It’s a strength for him and he’s used it against every opponent he’s ever faced. Up to that point, Jett had not acknowledged the tomfoolery but everyone has a breaking point. Deegs doesn’t hold back and will get very personal if needed. I wondered when Jett would say enough is enough, even if remaining oblivious is more prudent. There is a collision course here that may last years. I believe that Jett and Hunter just want to keep winning and pretend Haiden doesn’t exist. That flies in the face of Haiden’s plans. It has to go one way or another eventually. My bet would be much more drama coming to a racetrack near you.

We shouldn’t be surprised by Hunter Lawrence’s 1-1 at High Point—we’ve seen plenty of amazing rides from him. But still, any time anyone beats Jett straight up, especially in both motos, it’s jaw dropping! What was Hunter doing that made him so good?

Hunter is and has been great at this race track. Go back and watch the 2022 rendition of this race and see how competitive Hunter was. He gave Jett fits at a time where he wasn’t quite on his level most of the time. The patience mentioned above works well for what Hunter does. No sudden moves, maintain momentum, and take a cerebral approach to how to go fast at this track. Hunter was built to go fast on tracks like this and it was not a surprise for me to see him win.