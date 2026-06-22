Jett Lawrence hasn't won every 450 Pro Motocross race he’s raced, but it’s close. Like 26 out of 30 coming into High Point. Some of the races he has lost, also, were weirdo races, like the brutal downhill double crash at Hangtown in 2024 that became the first blemish on his 450MX resume. The insanely punative one-lap penalty from the AMA for hitting the gate at Ironman. Chase Sexton got the better of him at Washougal last year and Hunter won the opener this year. That’s about it. High Point this year, though, Hunter Lawrence delivered what few can. He just beat the two-time champion (his brother, also) in both motos.

“Yeah, he (Hunter) was just riding really well,” said Jett, who leads the standings by two points. “Obviously, it doesn't happen very often, where someone kind of pulls away. But yeah, I just didn't really gel with the track today. You know, I felt like in the past I haven't really gelled with this track well. I've been able to get results out of it decently, but just didn't feel good on the track all day today in a way. But yeah, he was riding really well. I tried taking some of his lines and he still gapped me out. So I'm like, you know what, today's not my day for trying to go after it. So, I just pulled in for a second and just kind of cruised.”

Hunter, who went 1-1 at the opener a few weeks ago, lamented trying some bike changes for the second and third rounds. More changes only made his feel worse for the first practice at High Point, so he told the team go back to the base (round one) settings. It obviously worked for him. Also, remember Hangtown? Hunter got the holeshot over Jett in moto two only for the moto to get red flagged. Jett got the jump the second time and was off to a victory. Hunter was behind Jett off the start both times at Thunder Valley. In High Point’s second moto, Hunter fended Jett off and had the track position he’s wanted to try to win it straight-up.