MXGP

In the morning Warm-Up session, Jeffrey Herlings put in a late quick lap to finish as the fastest ahead of his old foes of the last decade-plus, yesterday’s Qualifying Race winner Tim Gajser, and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s #1 plate holder Romain Febvre.

The Honda HRC Petronas duo of Herlings and Tom Vialle, returning from injury this weekend, closely disputed the race one Fox Holeshot Award, which just went to the Dutchman for the second time this season as he tore up the first hill with his teammate in his wake, followed by Maxime Renaux, the sole Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team rider Calvin Vlaanderen, and home hero Alberto Forato in fifth for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP.

Caught in a vice in the first corner between Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo and the TEM JP253 KTM of fellow Slovenian Jan Pancar was Gajser, and in the hustle and bustle a foot peg played havoc with the front wheel of the factory Yamaha, and he had to pull into Pit Lane for a hasty wheel change, putting him nearly a lap down and with no hope of repeating his success from yesterday!

His teammate, though, was on a mission, carving to the inside of his countryman Vialle to take second on lap three, and he looked extremely threatening on the back wheel of Herlings for most of the first half of the race! Meanwhile, Forato had been displaced by Pancar and the Gabriel SS24 KTM of Oriol Oliver, with the Red Bull KTMs of Adamo and Lucas Coenen in eighth and tenth, either side of Febvre!

Coenen immediately began his march through the field, although it was executed with supreme patience for a 19-year-old with the MXGP red plate, and he picked off Febvre, Forato, and Oliver on successive laps. Only two laps further on he was to squeeze past Adamo, then on to Pancar just another lap later for fifth by lap seven! Vialle meanwhile, re-adjusting to life at the sharp end of MXGP after his four-week break from racing, had been demoted by Vlaanderen with a smart inside move by the Ducati man through a sharp left-hand turn.

Further back, Oliver would just be moved out of the top ten by Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Pauls Jonass, who finished in tenth behind Forato, with Pancar eighth. Febvre was unable to get any further forward than sixth, which he took from Adamo with two laps to go.

On lap nine, Lucas took a double portion as he passed both Vialle and Vlaanderen to move up to third. And he wasn’t done there! As Vlaanderen put in his best finish yet for Ducati in fourth, holding off a counter-attack from Vialle, so Coenen charged up to the rear wheel of Renaux, urging the Frenchman up towards Herlings again! The leading three did finish in that order, less than three seconds covering all of them! It meant that “The Bullet”, with his 220th GP race win, and 35th on Italian territory, clawed back five points from the teenager’s series lead.

To the roar of his home crowd, Andrea Adamo started race two by claiming his first Fox Holeshot Award in the MXGP class, but Gajser was immediately in his wheel-tracks, desperate to make up for the first race when he finished less than a second from scoring points after fighting from the very back! Vialle, Coenen, and Renaux were also in contention, but Herlings showed incredible aggression in the first half-lap to get to fourth, although he survived a big moment in the waves while trying to pass his teammate Vialle, just after bolting past Coenen! The points leader himself then made his own mistake to allow the Dutchman back in front of him, and by the end of the first full lap Herlings had made the move on Vialle for third.

Renaux was behind Coenen in sixth, with Pancar, Oliver, Febvre, and Jonass in an orange and green train behind them! Oliver dropped behind the two Kawasaki men, and a fired-up Vlaanderen, who got into the top ten on lap three.

Adamo resisted Gajser with the fans urging him on, but the Slovenian took his first half-chance to carve inside the KTM at the top of the track, and the move forced the Italian wide, over-balancing further to head off the side of the track briefly, but long enough to allow both Herlings and Coenen past as well. There followed a thrilling sequence of laps where the two five-time World Champions and the series leader showed considerable intensity, but no passes could be made as their fortunes ebbed and flowed with every attempt at an overtake!

Behind them, Adamo showed great tenacity to hold onto fourth until the flag, while Febvre put a determined move on Renaux for fifth with three laps to go. Vialle dropped from fifth to ninth with a small crash a lap earlier. Pancar and Jonass were beneficiaries to claim seventh and eighth, while Vlaanderen held tenth, just behind Vialle at the finish line.

Gajser’s race win, his second for Yamaha and the 99th of his career, put him ninth overall ahead of Jonass, and two points behind his fellow Slovenian Pancar in eighth overall, matching his best of the year from the previous round in Latvia! Vialle’s seventh was a solid return from two GPs away, and Vlaanderen, in his last GP before turning 30 years old this week, took his and Ducati’s best result of the year in sixth overall.

Adamo was to finish a point ahead of Febvre on the day in fourth overall, but Renaux was very happy with his second podium of the season, as both he and Honda HRC Petronas’ Ruben Fernandez, beaten up after a crash on Saturday and struggling to 13th overall today, jumped ahead of the absent Kay de Wolf in the Championship, after the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing man had to sit out the GP due to injuries in the same incident as the Spaniard. Renaux is now back up to fifth in the standings ahead of Fernandez.

Coenen was delighted with second overall on a track which he didn’t much fancy from the outset, and Herlings’ victory puts him a little closer to the Belgian, now 56 points down as we approach the halfway point in the series.

The red dirt of Agueda beckons the MXGP elite to the shores of Portugal next weekend, and it should be another wide open, fervent affair!