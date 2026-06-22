FloSports To Bring 32 Premier Off-Road Motorcycle Events To FloRacing

AUSTIN, TX -- FloSports is bringing 32 of the biggest and most prominent off-road motorcycle racing events to FloRacing, with a dynamic mix of the country’s most high-profile amateur motocross races, known as American Motocross Majors and Grand Championship, and the Grand National Cross-Country Racing Series (GNCC), the world’s premier endurance off-road championship, to accompany the largest offering of grassroots racing on the planet.

The robust lineup is headlined by the most prestigious and largest motorcycle event on Earth, the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship from Tennessee’s iconic Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, which will welcome more than 1,500 of the sport’s finest amateur athletes for a weeklong showcase to crown 36 AMA National Champions, August 3-8.

Starting June 23, FloRacing will provide full live and on-demand coverage of the storied Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross, an American Motocross Major from Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in Mammoth Lakes, California, which will be followed by the famed Progressive GNCC Racing Series Snowshoe GNCC from Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Then, during the first week of August, FloRacing will showcase all six days of racing from the most anticipated amateur race of the year at Loretta Lynn’s. All told, the new partnership will provide live coverage of more than 80 race days throughout the year, from February through November. In total, this collective of motocross and cross-country races will feature more than 50,000 entries from more than 10,000 athletes.

The events add to a roster of world-class motorcycle races, including Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) and AMA EnduroCross. FloRacing will support the lineup with extensive coverage across its editorial and social channels, to build out the storylines and elevate the racers risking it all in every race.

In total, FloRacing provides access to more than 1,800 events, from NASCAR to short track, sprint cars, and dirt, to drag racing, late model and more, all year long, making it the essential destination for any motorsports fan. The service has generated more than 330 million total video views and nearly 15 million social media engagements in the first half of 2026 alone.

In December 2025, FloSports launched the FloRacing 24/7 Channel to give motorsports fans free access to the best FloRacing events from NASCAR, the High Limit Sprint Car Series, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, USAC Racing, and others. So far this year, the FloRacing 24/7 Channel has earned more than 10 million live views for the races it streamed.

With the addition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August, the legendary event will be showcased in front of the largest audience of its 45-year history. FloRacing 24/7 is currently available in more than 200 million households on Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, The Roku Channel, and YouTube.

“We have built the number one destination for racing fans - no matter the sport,” said Michael Rigsby, GM of FloRacing. “These are some of the most influential and recognizable events in off-road motorcycle racing and we’re excited to help bring those stories, riders, and communities to a broader audience through our coverage and massive distribution channels on and off-platform.”

“Getting on FloRacing is a huge win for the sport and for all of our racers across the amateur motocross and cross-country landscape,” said Tim Cotter, Director of MX Sports. “It’s going to provide a major platform for the sport and will give fans a look at a handful of races that have never been streamed or broadcast before to the public, which will go a long way toward growing and increasing investment into the off-road motorcycle racing as a whole.”

FloRacing fans are encouraged to watch all the races and more on the updated FloSports Connected TV app, which features enhanced discoverability and streaming capabilities, providing the ultimate viewing experience on Samsung, LG, and VIZIO smart TV’s, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV devices. FloSports is also available on the web and for download on mobile devices (iOS and Android) via the FloSports app.

The full slate of events includes:

Progressive Grand National Cross-Country Racing Series (GNCC)

Snowshoe GNCC (June 27-28)

The John Penton GNCC (September 18-20)

Mason-Dixon GNCC (October 2-4)

Ironman GNCC (October 23-25)

Buckwheat 100 (November 6-8)

American Motocross Majors & Grand Championship

Monster Energy Mammoth Motocross (June 23-28)

Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (August 3-8)

The MotoPlayground Race at Ponca City (September 30 – October 4)

Thor Mini O’s (November 21-28)

Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (March 2027)

MotoPlayground Spring A Ding Ding (March 2027)

AMA Amateur & Youth Regional Championships (May-June 2027)

To watch and learn more about FloRacing visit https://www.floracing.com/signup.

About FloSports

FloSports is the leading digital platform for underserved sports combining live and on-demand streaming, original programming, data, and technology to help sports grow their audiences and build sustainable businesses - from youth to professional levels.

By bringing thousands of events and communities onto one platform, Flo creates scale where none previously existed, connecting passionate fans with the sports they love while giving athletes, organizers, and rights holders the tools to reach and engage a global audience.

Flo streams more than 55,000 live events annually across sports including motorsports, wrestling, hockey, track & field, cheer, jiu-jitsu, NCAA Division II and III athletics, and more. It holds more than 600 rights agreements with organizations including NASCAR, USA Wrestling, Varsity Spirit, the American Hockey League (AHL), High Limit Racing, the Tour de France, the Wanda Diamond League, and 20 NCAA conferences, to bring world-class competition to fans around the world.

For more information, visit flosports.tv.