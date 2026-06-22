This is the second season that Australia’s Charli Cannon has been chasing an overall WMX win here in the states, and she finally got it done at High Point with 5-1 moto scores. Don’t get it wrong, Charli won several WMX first motos in 2025 and battled reigning champion Lachlan Turner in the first four motos of this season, but the math never worked out in her favor, until now.

And what wild math it was, as Cannon’s 5-1 moto scores landed her with the overall win. It was shocking even for her as she said in the post-race press conference: “I honestly was in shock when I found out I got the overall because yesterday’s performance was not good and I honestly thought I threw away any chance I had at a good overall result. But I knew I kind of had nothing to lose and it's not over until it's over. I think I really stuck by that and just gave it everything I had. I wasn’t even that happy honestly with my race but I got off to a good start and was in a good position and I just capitalized on a mistake that the leader had, and I brought it home with first place. So, I needed this and it's honestly made my weekend so much better. I am just super happy to get my first overall.”