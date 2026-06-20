On track, the racing should continue to be great. The first three rounds have been epic and we expect today to deliver as well. We already had a fantastic first moto in the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony when WMX rookie Mayla Herrick holeshot and won the race, stopping Lachlan Turner’s four-moto win streak to start the season. Their second moto will be in the middle of today’s Pro Motocross race day.

In the 450 Class, Jett Lawrence is leading the championship after a four-moto win streak of his own. Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan will look to best the #1, as will Jorge Prado and the rest of this stacked field.

Speaking of stacked, check this stat out: only five riders have finished inside the top ten in all six of their motos to start the season—and Jo Shimoda is the only rider to do so in the 250 Class!