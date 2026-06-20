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Live Written Updates and Results From High Point National

Live Written Updates and Results From High Point National

June 20, 2026, 7:00am
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

Good morning, race fans! Welcome to the southwestern corner of Pennsylvania here for the first East Coast race of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We should be set for a true, “Chamber of Commerce Day” at the one and only Country Club of Motocross. High today is about 78° and sunny. But you never know when rain will come during the summer so that could factor in at some point. You can never count out a random, 12-minute rain shower throughout the day.

  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
Seth Hammaker is on the event T-shirt for this weekend.
Seth Hammaker is on the event T-shirt for this weekend. Align Media

On track, the racing should continue to be great. The first three rounds have been epic and we expect today to deliver as well. We already had a fantastic first moto in the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony when WMX rookie Mayla Herrick holeshot and won the race, stopping Lachlan Turner’s four-moto win streak to start the season. Their second moto will be in the middle of today’s Pro Motocross race day.

In the 450 Class, Jett Lawrence is leading the championship after a four-moto win streak of his own. Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan will look to best the #1, as will Jorge Prado and the rest of this stacked field.

Speaking of stacked, check this stat out: only five riders have finished inside the top ten in all six of their motos to start the season—and Jo Shimoda is the only rider to do so in the 250 Class! 

The 250 Class will be led by Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammates Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker. Jo Shimoda is lurking just six points behind, so it would not be shocking to see the #30 lead with the championship lead at the end of the day. The Kawasaki duo will be hard to beat though. Hammaker has been sneaky good in his two Pro Motocross starts here at High Point Raceway. Who knows, the consistently inconstant 250 Class could provide a big shake up any given second—even from moto to moto!

In both classes it will be fun to see who does better in these East Coast conditions.

Race machines for Kitchen and Hammaker.
Race machines for Kitchen and Hammaker. Align Media

As always, riders' meeting starts at 7:15 a.m. with Pastor Jake, then bikes on are track at 8 a.m. Here we go!

High Point National Schedule
High Point National Schedule Pro Motocross
High Point Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule

First Qualifying Sessions

250 Class

Local Luke Fauser topped the first qualifying session of the day with a 2:09.354 on his #462 KTM 250 SX-F to lead the 250 Class group B session. In the 250 Class group A session, it was championship leading teammates Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker with 2:04 and 2:05 laps, respectively, leading the field early on, as Cole Davis, Lux Turner, and Nick Romano were running tip five on the results page after fast opening laps. Julien Beaumer and Ryder DiFrancesco moved into the top three positions behind Kitchen. Then, on the very last lap, Davies put in his best lap—a 2:04.433—to top the field. Kitchen’s 2:04.658 was second fastest as the only other sub-2:05. DiFrancesco’s 2:05.059 was third fastest, then Beaumer (2:05.293) and Hammaker (2:05.406) rounded out the top five. Caden Dudney put in a fast lap that was sixth fastest with a 2:05.558.

The first sessions the track was moist but not too bad. The sun is out and will harden up the track more throughout the day so the motos this afternoon. For being only 65 degrees, it is starting to get hot already with 64 percent humidity.

Motocross

High Point - 250 Group B Qualifyer 1

Live Now
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Luke Fauser Luke Fauser 15:55.171 2:09.354 Midland, PA United States KTM 250 SX-F
2 Nico Israel Nico Israel 16:34.375 2.487 2:11.841 Santiago, Chile Chile Triumph TF 250-X
3 Keegan Rowley Keegan Rowley 16:42.009 2.191 2:14.031 Channahon, IL United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jadyn Serles Jadyn Serles 16:00.866 0.163 2:14.194 Granite Falls, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 James Harrington James Harrington 16:39.932 0.227 2:14.421 Plymouth, MA United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results
Motocross

High Point - 250 Group A Qualifyer 1

Live Now
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 15:44.907 2:04.433 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 15:51.390 0.226 2:04.659 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:14.945 0.401 2:05.059 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
4 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 15:18.401 0.235 2:05.293 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:38.026 0.114 2:05.406 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results

450 Class

In the 450 Class, it was the Lawrence duo of Jett and Hunter leading the field when the green flag waived, with Haiden Deegan right behind them. Deegan and Jett went back and forth a few times both on the track and on the results page as Garrett Marchbanks put in a P3 lap early. Deegan’s 2:01.317 was leading Jett Lawrence’s 2:02.996 and they two were gesturing back and forth a few times after it looked like they got in each other’s day. Jorge Prado put in two very slow roll laps then went for a fast lap but went down at one point because he came back through the finish line jump with dirt on his right shoulder. Once he finally got in a good lap—a. 2:03.248—Prado moved into P3. When the session ended, Deegan’s time held up over Jett Lawrence’s as Prado was third, then Hunter Lawrence and Mikkel Haarup rounded out the top five. Haarup could be a sleeper pick here, as could be RJ Hampshire (sixth), Marchbanks (seventh), Dylan Ferrandis (eight), and Christian Craig (ninth). Those guys were all ripping! Jordon Smith threw down a few scrubs on his fast laps as the riders navigated the slick dirt that saw several squirrely lines up the faces of different jumps.

Motocross

High Point - 450 Group A Qualifyer 1

Live Now
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:33.762 2:01.318 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 16:41.838 1.679 2:02.997 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 15:47.951 0.252 2:03.248 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 16:48.883 0.196 2:03.444 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
5 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup 17:14.147 0.603 2:04.046 Denmark Denmark Triumph TF 450-X
Full Results


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