Entering the weekend, Lachlan Turner sits on two straight 1-1 days to start the season off with a four-moto win streak and two straight overall wins. She looks to have improved even from last year, when she was already pretty dang good. Charli Cannon has come close a few times this season but has yet to best the #1. Will this weekend be the weekend Cannon stands in the center of the podium? Taylah McCutcheon, Jordan Jarvis, and Lotte Van Drunen also want a crack at beating two-time champion Turner. Add in Jamie Astudillo (currently running the #1 in the Canadian Triple Crown series up north) and now 17-year-old (and old enough to race pro) Mayla Herrick, and we will have a very fast top ten. You have to imagine van Drunen will be better this weekend, one more week into knowing the schedule and format, plus not having to race in elevation. Will the #401 be in the mix this weekend?

As like the first two rounds, today (Friday) is the first moto and the WMX field might have a smoother track than compared to in the middle of tomorrow's Pro Motocross race. Could play a factor here. Bikes will be on track soon.

Check out the entry list for today to see who is competing this weekend in our first East Coast WMX event of the summer.