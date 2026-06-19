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WMX Round Three at High Point: Results and Recap

WMX Round Three at High Point: Results and Recap

June 19, 2026, 10:00am
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The third round of the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony (WMX) takes place this weekend at the High Point National. Today is the first moto and the second moto will race tomorrow. Here is a recap of the action!

The weekend schedule for WMX, (again moto one this afternoon, moto two is the very last moto of the day on Saturday).

WMX Thunder Valley National weekend schedule.
WMX Thunder Valley National weekend schedule. MX Sports Pro Racing

Entering the weekend, Lachlan Turner sits on two straight 1-1 days to start the season off with a four-moto win streak and two straight overall wins. She looks to have improved even from last year, when she was already pretty dang good. Charli Cannon has come close a few times this season but has yet to best the #1. Will this weekend be the weekend Cannon stands in the center of the podium? Taylah McCutcheon, Jordan Jarvis, and Lotte Van Drunen also want a crack at beating two-time champion Turner. Add in Jamie Astudillo (currently running the #1 in the Canadian Triple Crown series up north) and now 17-year-old (and old enough to race pro) Mayla Herrick, and we will have a very fast top ten. You have to imagine van Drunen will be better this weekend, one more week into knowing the schedule and format, plus not having to race in elevation. Will the #401 be in the mix this weekend?

As like the first two rounds, today (Friday) is the first moto and the WMX field might have a smoother track than compared to in the middle of tomorrow's Pro Motocross race. Could play a factor here. Bikes will be on track soon.

Check out the entry list for today to see who is competing this weekend in our first East Coast WMX event of the summer. 

WMX

High Point - WMX Provisional Entry List

June 20, 2026
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Revised: June 17 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Lachlan Turner Lachlan Turner New Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
7 Charli Cannon Charli Cannon Maroochy River, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R Works Edition
10 Taylah McCutcheon Taylah McCutcheon Australia Australia Kawasaki KX250
13 Ariana Scovel Tavares Ariana Scovel Tavares New Apache Junction, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
23 Mayla Herrick Mayla Herrick New Thornton, CO United States Honda CRF250R
Full Entry List



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