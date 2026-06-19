Coenen’s Heart Stew (Jason Weigandt)

I got to interview Lucas Coenen a few weeks ago for Weege Show Wednesday. I actually reached out to Red Bull KTM's MXGP team for the interview back in April, hoping he would have some time to chat during the FIM Motocross World Championship's five-week break. At the time, I didn't know that the Coenen twins were working on a plan to come race here for a few rounds this year (and maybe more in future years). It took a few weeks for KTM to get the interview scheduled because I think they wanted to wait until the AMA Pro Motocross vacation plan was locked in. So, I ended up getting the first interview with him after that news dropped. What did I learn? Well, the Coenen family didn't race motorcycles. When the boys were six years old, they saw James Stewart ride on TV and started begging for a bike. They finally got bikes and started riding around age seven, which is actually pretty late for riders at their level.

So, it all started with Stew. On Friday at Thunder Valley, James and I were standing outside our TV trailer waiting for the crew to do some tech work, and Lucas and Sacha were down at the starting gates, about 50 feet away. They saw Stew, and they lit up! "Hey, can we get a photo with you?" yelled Sacha, in the exact same way I've heard about 1,000 other fans act when they see James in the pits. These dudes are world-class racers and potentially World Champions, but in that moment, their own racing meant nothing. They just wanted to meet their original hero!

So, we walked down there, they fan-boyed out and bench-raced with James, got their photos, and then headed off to a Red Bull meet and greet party they had to attend. But seriously, at one point we had to tell them they had better get over to the meet and greet because they would have skipped it to get more time with Stew. They freaking love this man! In fact, Lucas was so geeked out on both James and the whole American experience that at one point I had to ask him a basic question: Are you going to be able to actually lock in and focus on riding tomorrow?

He said: "I am not sure!"

The twins looked more like two kids getting to Disney World for the first time than serious athletes. Yet, indeed they did lock in when it was time, and, man, were they fast. I think the fans sensed their appreciation, as well, because they had solid autograph lines and plenty of cheers when they reached the podium. A warm welcome in both directions. Insiders already knew how good these kids are on motorcycles; now they know how friendly they are off of them. If they do come here full-time in the future, I think the fans will come to really embrace them. I'm sure Stew will!

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

High Point marks the shift east for Pro Motocross. It changes dirt composition and also introduces much more potential weather impact than the West Coast rounds often present. Weather is going to be a talking point this weekend, too, as rains are already impacting the racetrack and will likely put a dent in Friday’s press day riding. As long as the weather gets its act together by Saturday morning, I still think we will be relatively okay. The track will likely be soft and rutty in qualifying but if you’ve heard my comments at the first few rounds, I think this is a net positive for the second motos. Rain penetrates dirt in a different way than watering ever will, and it creates longer lasting traction, too. If we get a dry Saturday, the track will be very agreeable come moto two, even if moto one is a bit sticky.

The stickier, higher traction surface could be a bonus for Deegs, also. I believe his first moto surge was in part due to going first in the format which provides a smoother, higher traction track. He was able to use his high-revving, aggressive style to go at the Lawrences. The second moto was a little tougher with less traction but as we go east, traction will work in his favor. If he’s able to push and really twist the throttle the way his instincts tell him to, this could be a big weekend. It doesn’t mean that he wins, necessarily, but getting closer each weekend is the goal. He’s still learning and while learning, having conditions that suit you is a big coup. I think High Point might present exactly that.

Chase (Matthes)

Well, there's no doubt that a lot of my texts about the Chase Sexton crash at Lakewood on press day pondered whether we'd see Sexton back on a Kawasaki ever again. It had a similar vibe to James Stewart's Houston SX crash on his JGR bike, after which he walked off and then showed up on a Suzuki for the Pro Motocross series. In that instance, it was a crash, but to me, this one looked like a bike malfunction over, of course, the biggest jump on the track. It's been that kind of year for Sexton and Kawasaki in just year one of a three-year deal. Sexton announced that he hurt his knee and will be getting it checked out, but regardless of how damaged it is, there's no doubt he's hurt, and it's fair to ask if we'll ever see him on green again. Has a guy ever left a team after winning two 450SX races? I know Mike Craig was fired after winning one for Yamaha, but I can't think of another guy who got out after a year that 99 percent of racers would love to have.

But he's Chase Sexton, and expectations were very high for him and the team. He hasn't gelled with the bike, and Kawasaki has seemingly thrown the kitchen sink at said bike (Pro Circuit parts, different wheels, different forks, aftermarket ECU, and outside tuning/suspension guy, etc.), so I imagine they're a little frustrated with him as well. Things are not good over there, and if I had to bet, I'd bet both sides go their separate ways at the end of 2026, à la Jorge Prado at the end of last season.

But what happened at Lakewood is not a good feeling for the team, that's for sure. I've been there at factory Yamaha back in the day when our carbs had a pesky problem of coming out of the airboot sometimes. I really feel for those guys; they are just taking punch after punch, and as far as Chase, well, he's lucky that it's JUST a knee (we think). I believe Sexton would like to ride a Yamaha, although I'm hearing there's pushback from the Yamaha side of things, not from Bobby Regan, whose wild west attitude wouldn't stop him from trying to get Chase. Also, there's this small matter of Sexton having a contract with an existing team, so until he's free of that entanglement, I don't think corporate Yamaha would even engage him in talks for 2027. This isn't a good look for Chase Sexton nor the Monster Kawasaki team. No one is enjoying what's happening right now. When we see Chase Sexton next is a mystery, but to me, it's going to be a while, and in my opinion, in 2027, he'll be on a different color.