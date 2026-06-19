Happy Father's Day weekend, welcome to Racerhead, and welcome back to High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. We're at our Racer X gang's hometown round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, as our office is right across the Mason-Dixon Line in Morgantown, West Virginia. High Point National weekend is always fun, and very, very busy. All week long the big rigs trickled in from the western swing that starts the series. This will be the fourth straight weekend of races, and we're hoping to continue what's been a very exciting championship so far. Jett Lawrence just put the extra red plates on his Honda after taking over the 450 points lead from his brother Hunter, and we've got red plates on two bikes in the 250 Class, both under the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki tent.
Last weekend was crazy. Not only did we have the Thunder Valley National happening in Colorado, but the Freedom 250 celebration had some very high-profile riders doing freestyle tricks on the White House lawn. Travis Pastrana invited out Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Brian Deegan, and more to participate in the once-in-a-lifetime event, so Brian skipped his son Haiden's race in Colorado. That made for a funny split screen moment where Brian was watching the Thunder Valley National on his phone at the White House, and I was showing Haiden the clips of his dad jumping on my phone as he waited to go up on the podium. And with FIFA World Cup soccer starting, and the New York Knicks clinching their first NBA title in five decades, Saturday really was crazy.
Jett again won both motos last weekend, but it wasn't exactly a cake walk. He got some serious early pressure from Deegan, as well as his brother Hunter, with visiting MXGP points leader Lucas Coenen of Belgium joining the AMA Motocross fray for the weekend. Both Lucas and his twin brother Sacha were wildly impressive, and also easy to spot in their Roger De Coster-inspired yellow-and-black gear aboard their orange KTMs. Lucas was a solid 2-2 in his motos while Sacha crashed a couple of times on his way to a 14th place finish in moto one, then holeshot and simply split in moto two. He ended up fourth overall, but both Coenens served notice that they will be formidable when they come back for Southwick in July, as well as Ironman in August, if all goes according to plan. They are back in Europe this weekend for the Grand Prix of Italy, each wearing the red plates in their respective classes. The brothers also received a warm reception from their competitors as Lucas chatted for a while with Jett after the press conference, and also spoke with Deegan and his mechanic Brent Duffe after the second moto. And the first person to roll up and congratulate Sacha on his second moto win was Jo Shimoda, the 250 Class overall winner.
Compare Jett's holeshot to the one I took of Timmy back in the day, and De Coster way, way back in the day!
The Thunder Valley race wasn't without some controversy, as Deegan was penalized seven positions for cutting off the inside of the top corner by the Thunder Valley "Hollywood" sign. The white UFO Plast course markers were up to start the first 450 moto but then were run over and knocked down. There was a windrow on the inside of the corner, with space between it and the banners, and Deegan used the inside line six different times, according to the AMA. He also sped up while off the track once (the seventh position in the penalty). Prado was also docked two positions for cutting the corner, and Hunter was docked a position as well. It was easy to see each time one of them did it because the inside area off the track had not been watered, and a plume of dust followed. After the moto the inside of that corner was better barricaded, but what they should have done before the race event started was pile up some dirt on the inside, between the windrow and the banners, and let it be such a tempting shortcut.
In the 250 Class, the now co-points leaders—Seth Hammaker and Levi Kitchen—went 1-2 in the first moto last weekend, then both went down to start the second moto at Thunder Valley. They both now hold 117 points, with Thunder Valley overall winner Jo Shimoda just six points back. And props to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Nick Romano, who had tears in his eyes after finishing third overall in the 250 Class. Romano, whose career seemed all but over last fall, is making the most of his fill-in ride with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. It was his first career podium.
With all of that happening, we roll into High Point for round four. This track, which is located on the Holbert family farm, has been a staple of Pro Motocross since 1977, with the exception of 2020 when COVID-19 shut everything down, and Pennsylvania did not have large gatherings for some time. The fans here are hardcore—the infamous chair line by the big booter has been growing since about 10 minutes after the gates opened yesterday. We're expecting another full house, hoping to keep up with the first three rounds of Pro Motocross, which is off to an amazing start!
- Motocross, WMX
High PointSaturday, June 20
Coenen’s Heart Stew (Jason Weigandt)
I got to interview Lucas Coenen a few weeks ago for Weege Show Wednesday. I actually reached out to Red Bull KTM's MXGP team for the interview back in April, hoping he would have some time to chat during the FIM Motocross World Championship's five-week break. At the time, I didn't know that the Coenen twins were working on a plan to come race here for a few rounds this year (and maybe more in future years). It took a few weeks for KTM to get the interview scheduled because I think they wanted to wait until the AMA Pro Motocross vacation plan was locked in. So, I ended up getting the first interview with him after that news dropped. What did I learn? Well, the Coenen family didn't race motorcycles. When the boys were six years old, they saw James Stewart ride on TV and started begging for a bike. They finally got bikes and started riding around age seven, which is actually pretty late for riders at their level.
So, it all started with Stew. On Friday at Thunder Valley, James and I were standing outside our TV trailer waiting for the crew to do some tech work, and Lucas and Sacha were down at the starting gates, about 50 feet away. They saw Stew, and they lit up! "Hey, can we get a photo with you?" yelled Sacha, in the exact same way I've heard about 1,000 other fans act when they see James in the pits. These dudes are world-class racers and potentially World Champions, but in that moment, their own racing meant nothing. They just wanted to meet their original hero!
So, we walked down there, they fan-boyed out and bench-raced with James, got their photos, and then headed off to a Red Bull meet and greet party they had to attend. But seriously, at one point we had to tell them they had better get over to the meet and greet because they would have skipped it to get more time with Stew. They freaking love this man! In fact, Lucas was so geeked out on both James and the whole American experience that at one point I had to ask him a basic question: Are you going to be able to actually lock in and focus on riding tomorrow?
He said: "I am not sure!"
The twins looked more like two kids getting to Disney World for the first time than serious athletes. Yet, indeed they did lock in when it was time, and, man, were they fast. I think the fans sensed their appreciation, as well, because they had solid autograph lines and plenty of cheers when they reached the podium. A warm welcome in both directions. Insiders already knew how good these kids are on motorcycles; now they know how friendly they are off of them. If they do come here full-time in the future, I think the fans will come to really embrace them. I'm sure Stew will!
Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)
High Point marks the shift east for Pro Motocross. It changes dirt composition and also introduces much more potential weather impact than the West Coast rounds often present. Weather is going to be a talking point this weekend, too, as rains are already impacting the racetrack and will likely put a dent in Friday’s press day riding. As long as the weather gets its act together by Saturday morning, I still think we will be relatively okay. The track will likely be soft and rutty in qualifying but if you’ve heard my comments at the first few rounds, I think this is a net positive for the second motos. Rain penetrates dirt in a different way than watering ever will, and it creates longer lasting traction, too. If we get a dry Saturday, the track will be very agreeable come moto two, even if moto one is a bit sticky.
The stickier, higher traction surface could be a bonus for Deegs, also. I believe his first moto surge was in part due to going first in the format which provides a smoother, higher traction track. He was able to use his high-revving, aggressive style to go at the Lawrences. The second moto was a little tougher with less traction but as we go east, traction will work in his favor. If he’s able to push and really twist the throttle the way his instincts tell him to, this could be a big weekend. It doesn’t mean that he wins, necessarily, but getting closer each weekend is the goal. He’s still learning and while learning, having conditions that suit you is a big coup. I think High Point might present exactly that.
Chase (Matthes)
Well, there's no doubt that a lot of my texts about the Chase Sexton crash at Lakewood on press day pondered whether we'd see Sexton back on a Kawasaki ever again. It had a similar vibe to James Stewart's Houston SX crash on his JGR bike, after which he walked off and then showed up on a Suzuki for the Pro Motocross series. In that instance, it was a crash, but to me, this one looked like a bike malfunction over, of course, the biggest jump on the track. It's been that kind of year for Sexton and Kawasaki in just year one of a three-year deal. Sexton announced that he hurt his knee and will be getting it checked out, but regardless of how damaged it is, there's no doubt he's hurt, and it's fair to ask if we'll ever see him on green again. Has a guy ever left a team after winning two 450SX races? I know Mike Craig was fired after winning one for Yamaha, but I can't think of another guy who got out after a year that 99 percent of racers would love to have.
But he's Chase Sexton, and expectations were very high for him and the team. He hasn't gelled with the bike, and Kawasaki has seemingly thrown the kitchen sink at said bike (Pro Circuit parts, different wheels, different forks, aftermarket ECU, and outside tuning/suspension guy, etc.), so I imagine they're a little frustrated with him as well. Things are not good over there, and if I had to bet, I'd bet both sides go their separate ways at the end of 2026, à la Jorge Prado at the end of last season.
But what happened at Lakewood is not a good feeling for the team, that's for sure. I've been there at factory Yamaha back in the day when our carbs had a pesky problem of coming out of the airboot sometimes. I really feel for those guys; they are just taking punch after punch, and as far as Chase, well, he's lucky that it's JUST a knee (we think). I believe Sexton would like to ride a Yamaha, although I'm hearing there's pushback from the Yamaha side of things, not from Bobby Regan, whose wild west attitude wouldn't stop him from trying to get Chase. Also, there's this small matter of Sexton having a contract with an existing team, so until he's free of that entanglement, I don't think corporate Yamaha would even engage him in talks for 2027. This isn't a good look for Chase Sexton nor the Monster Kawasaki team. No one is enjoying what's happening right now. When we see Chase Sexton next is a mystery, but to me, it's going to be a while, and in my opinion, in 2027, he'll be on a different color.
Consistently Inconsistent (Mitch Kendra)
This AMA Pro Motocross Championship has been off to one hell of a start to the season. The first three rounds have provided epic battles throughout all three classes (WMX, 250, and 450), and fans have been treated whether at the races or at home watching on Peacock.
The 450 Class has been more of the same, with a rider named “Lawrence” winning all three rounds to start the season, but the 250 Class has been anything but predictable—and things might get even more weird this weekend when the riders get to the first East Coast race of the season.
The only consistent things right now in the 250 Class of Pro Motocross: inconsistency and crashes, specifically first turn crashes. There are truly so many talented riders that scoring a point in this field is not easy for even factory riders! I had to say it, but whoever gets a good start can finish with a strong result. We know that has been true since the beginning of this sport, but it feels like it matters now more than ever in this wide-open class where one good moto seems to be mixed with a bad moto each weekend, whether the good first and the bad second or vice versa.
In fact, of the entire 250 Class, only one rider has finished inside the top ten in all six motos: Jo Shimoda. That is it!
In the 450 Class there are only four riders that have been in the top ten all six motos. Any guesses on which riders it is? Take a guess before you continue on for the answer…
Championship leaders Levi Kitchen and Seth Hammaker each have had first turn crashes and rides through the field. Expect them both to be good here again this weekend (Hammaker had a sneaky good ride here a handful of years ago against the Lawrences). Shimoda has been able to work through the field some, too. Maybe this weekend we get these three out front and they battle. Fingers crossed it happens in at least one of the two motos!
And check out this oddity:
Kayden Minear's last two races:
6-13 at Hangtown for 10th overall
13-6 at Thunder Valley for 8th overall
The 250 Class is full of inconsistency all around, week to week.
Answer on who has finished inside the top ten in all six 450 motos so far: Jett and Hunter Lawrence, RJ Hampshire, and Dylan Ferrandis.
Through 6 #ProMotocross motos, all riders inside the top ten each moto:— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) June 17, 2026
250 Class
Jo Shimoda
450 Class
Jett Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence
RJ Hampshire
Dylan Ferrandis#MX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX2026
Randomly Interesting Stats of the Week (DC)
-The guys at WeWentFast let us know that Honda's Hunter Lawrence set a record this week when he became the first rider in history to finish inside the top five in each of his first 25 races in the premier class of Pro Motocross.
- The other Lawrence, Jett, has now won 26 of his first 30 overalls in 450 Pro Motocross, which raises his winning percentage to an astonishing 87 percent. And he has not lost a 450 race here at High Point since he moved up in 2023.
-Before last weekend, has there ever been an AMA Pro Motocross where the podium was swept by foreign-born riders? The Lawrence brothers (Australia) were split by Lucas Coenen (Belgium), and fifth-place went to Jorge Prado (Spain). [Editor’s note: Yes, 2021 Unadilla National when Ken Roczen (winner), Dylan Ferrandis (second overall), and Marvin Musquin (third overall) rounded out the overall podium—Mitch].
- Off-road superstar Dante Oliveira's cameo appearance in Pro Motocross saw him score points in all three rounds to start the season, finishing 16th, 19th, and 19th overall for 25 championship points.
- Bainbridge, Pennsylvania’s Seth Hammaker comes into his home state race tied for the 250 points lead. He also has a chance to become only the second Pennsylvanian to win the High Point National. Back in 1977, Bristol, PA's Tony DiStefano won the first High Point 250 National. Kittanning’s Broc Hepler won the 125/250 class at the Steel City National in both 2005 and '06.
Colorado Notes (Keefer)
It's been, well, NEVER since I have been to three outdoor races in a row! Go, me! However, this weekend my lovely wife will be holding it down for team Keefer as I am stuck in California near Hell’s Kitchen testing off-road bikes so I will miss High Point. Here are some bullet points from Colorado that I took away:
-Parking at Thunder Valley is A LOT better than Fox Raceway
-A LOT of great viewing areas for spectators. I mean the credential parking lot was so good that I actually left the pits to walk out to the top of the rental car to watch qualifying! GREAT viewing!
-A LOT of fans have been attending the first three rounds! More than I can remember!
-The Mulch wasn't a big hit with the riders
-Sexton's crash WAS NOT his fault. Please stop saying that he hit the rear brake and stalled it himself. STOP!
-Marchbanks will most likely get another year on his contract
-It was cool to see EVERYONE get Press Day on Friday. I spoke with Carrie Coombs and, as Davey mentioned, the reason for this was to ensure ALL teams got the same amount of "testing" time for the high elevation track.
-Jett Lawrence is a more patient rider since his injury
-Hunter Lawrence is on Jett's level
-Lucas Coenen is going to be a problem in 2027 if he comes here
-Shout out to off-road race Dante Oliveira for scoring 25 points the past three rounds
-Jo not getting a moto win and winning the overall is such a "Jo" thing to do
-Kitchen pushed so hard in moto two that he was dry heaving behind the podium (that was a dig)
-Sacha Coenen has the best corner roll speed and the fastest opening lap sprint speed that I have seen in a while in the 250 class. It is not Deegan like fast, but much more like the old Pourcel sneaky sprint lap speed
-The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing bikes are FAST at elevation. Shocking, I know, but they even sound different up in elevation.
-Derek Kelley put on a hell of a ride in the second 250 moto. For a big SOB, he was giving Hammaker all he could handle on a privateer engine package that is built by Chad at XPR.
-With that ride I think Romano just virtually inked his 2027 contract with Pro Circuit
-The ol’ #486’s eyes are wide open on how fast you have to go to break the top 21. "Dad, I am smashing dudes for 25th! What the hell is going on?" "It's okay Aden, hang on and enjoy the ride, son!” -Dad
-Crazy how many fast 250 riders didn't score more than one point at Thunder Valley
-Denver Airport sucks
That's all I got from Thunder Valley. Great seeing all the fans enjoying the great outdoors. I prefer the outdoors so much more than SX as it is just core people! See you all at REDBUD!!!!!
WMX (Sarah Whitmore)
Round three of the Women's Motocross (WMX) Championship, powered by Synchrony, is this weekend, and so far, it is starting to look like a repeat of 2025. Lala Turner has carried on her win streak from last year, winning the first four motos. But Charli Cannon has kept her honest most of the time, though she did race with no rear brake the first moto at Thunder Valley and went down hard, hurting her shoulder. Lotte Van Drunen was fifth overall last weekend on a stock bike at elevation. Hopefully, she can get a little more power under her for High Point, and at least it won't be at elevation. It would be nice to see how she does with comparable equipment. I will say, with my limited experience racing MXGPs, things are done way differently over here, from track prep to bike prep, even our meals. It's never as easy as just flying over and hopping on a bike. We will see if Lotte has had any more time to acclimate during this week. Also, Mayla Herrick will be turning 17 and turning pro this weekend. So, the class is literally doing everything they can to stop Lala.
Win Ads (DC)
Jett Lawrence's 1-1 at Thunder Valley was impressive, and so was that monster holeshot. Yoshimura played it up in their win ad for Jett. Yoshimura also celebrated Jo Shimoda's first win of the year in the 250 Class, and Honda as well as Dunlop bragged about them both. So did Dunlop, which also included WMX winner Lala Turner. It's really cool to see the WMX getting so much love from the industry—Lala earned a Yamaha win ad as well. And though he did not win in Colorado, Levi Kitchen goes into the weekend tied with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammate Seth Hammaker for the points lead. He's also featured in Maxima's ad. Finally, KTM and FMF both celebrated off-road titles for Grant Davis and Brandy Richards in U.S. Sprint Enduro.
New Shirts, Who Dis (Staff)
One is a 1996 High Point National event T-shirt and the other is a 2004 Steel City Pro Motocross National event T-shirt. Check them out below and get yours before they sell out this weekend.
1996 High Point National event T-shirt
Straight from the archives. This tee features the original artwork created for the 1996 High Point National event shirt, bringing a piece of motocross history back to life. Printed on a heavyweight tee, it's a true throwback to one of the sport's most iconic tracks.
Shop 1996 High Point National T now
2004 Steel City Pro Motocross National event T-shirt
Originally created for the 2004 Steel City Pro Motocross National, this graphic returns from the Racer X archives exactly as fans remember it. Printed on a premium heavyweight tee, it's a true throwback to one of Pennsylvania's most beloved motocross venues.
Hey, Watch It!
I DID MY 300TH START AT FOX RACEWAY | BAMTV Justin Barcia
Ricky Carmichael recaps his White House experience | Title 24 | Motorsports on NBC
Travis Pastrana Recaps His LEGENDARY Career, Double Backflip + The Future Of Nitro Circus | Bussin'
2026 Thunder Valley Cinematic Recap
And we saved the best for last: Tom Journet's awesome raw video recap from Colorado!
Head-Scratching Headline/s of the Week
The New York City planning commission has submitted a zoning amendment for the “Jalen Brunson Special District” around MSG.
"James Dolan delivered a speech before the playoffs asking the Knicks to gain an edge by denying themselves sex"—Fox News
"I Taught Young Thug’s Kids How To Ride!"—YouTube title for Haiden Deegan's latest video with rapper Young Thug
"Scotland fans drink Boston dry as local bars run out of beer"—ESPN
Random Notes
Dave Zielinski's photo of Deegan's crash...
First turn pileup shot and Jett's marker roost by Dave Shelton
Thanks for reading Racerhead! See you at the races.