New Throwback Event T-Shirts You Pennsylvania Locals Will Love

If you are heading to High Point Raceway this weekend, make sure to check out our new merchandise at the Racer X trailer. We have a ton of brand-new T-shirts, including two you locals will love!

One is a 1996 High Point National event T-shirt and the other is a 2004 Steel City Pro Motocross National event T-shirt. Check them out below and get yours before they sell out this weekend.

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1996 High Point National event T-shirt

Straight from the archives. This tee features the original artwork created for the 1996 High Point National event shirt, bringing a piece of motocross history back to life. Printed on a heavyweight tee, it's a true throwback to one of the sport's most iconic tracks.

Shop 1996 High Point National T now