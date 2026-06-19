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New Throwback Event T-Shirts You Pennsylvania Locals Will Love

June 19, 2026, 8:30am
New Throwback Event T-Shirts You Pennsylvania Locals Will Love

If you are heading to High Point Raceway this weekend, make sure to check out our new merchandise at the Racer X trailer. We have a ton of brand-new T-shirts, including two you locals will love!

One is a 1996 High Point National event T-shirt and the other is a 2004 Steel City Pro Motocross National event T-shirt. Check them out below and get yours before they sell out this weekend.

View our new releases

1996 High Point National event T-shirt

Straight from the archives. This tee features the original artwork created for the 1996 High Point National event shirt, bringing a piece of motocross history back to life. Printed on a heavyweight tee, it's a true throwback to one of the sport's most iconic tracks.

Shop 1996 High Point National T now

  • Front
    Front Mitch Kendra
  • Back
    Back Mitch Kendra

2004 Steel City Pro Motocross National event T-shirt

Originally created for the 2004 Steel City Pro Motocross National, this graphic returns from the Racer X archives exactly as fans remember it. Printed on a premium heavyweight tee, it's a true throwback to one of Pennsylvania's most beloved motocross venues.

Shop 2004 Steel City National T Now

  • Front
    Front Mitch Kendra
  • Back
    Back Mitch Kendra

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