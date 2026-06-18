The fourth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the UFO Plast High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450 Class
Justin Barcia – Back | Out
Barcia sustained a back injury in qualifying at Thunder Valley. He was able to line up for the first moto, but was unable to race moto two. Per the team, he "will spend the next two weeks focused on rehabilitation and recovery under the guidance of his medical team."
Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out
Cooper went down hard at Hangtown and sustained a concussion. He’s out for High Point.
Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out
Savatgy is out due to a dislocated his wrist sustained in Denver. It’s possible he’ll return for the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.
Chase Sexton – Knee, Banged Up | TBD
Sexton crashed hard on media day at Thunder Valley. He injured his knee in the crash and didn’t race on Saturday. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official word on his status for High Point.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Stewart is eyeing a return to racing at RedBud after hurting his knee at Fox Raceway.
Eli Tomac – Neck | Out
Tomac and Garrett Marchbanks collided at Pala, leaving Tomac with a strained neck. We do not have a set date for his return, but it won’t be at High Point
250 Class
Max Anstie – Banged Up |Out
Anstie is currently sidelined due to a huge crash in qualifying at Pala. We do not have a timetable on his return.
Daxton Bennick – Banged Up | TBD
Bennick has had some big crashes lately and he and the team decided it was best for his health to sit out at Thunder Valley. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for High Point.
Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out
Brown broke his collarbone and dislocated his wrist in Birmingham. He hopes to return at RedBud.
Austin Forkner – Banged Up | Out
Forkner had a nasty crash during qualifying at Thunder Valley and didn’t race. He’s out for High Point too.
Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out
McAdoo sustained a fracture in his hand in Salt Lake City. He’s out for High Point. For Thunder Valley and now the High Point National as well, Enzo Temmerman has joined the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team in place of McAdoo.
Coty Schock – Wrist | Out
Schock is out for the season after he injured his lunate bone in his wrist while practicing for Hangtown.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder | In
Schwartz has been dealing with an AC separation, which flared up after he got caught in a first-turn crash in the second 250 moto. He reentered the race, but ultimately ended up exiting early. He’s in for High Point.
Jalek Swoll – Foot, Heel | Out
Swoll is out due to a injury to his right Achilles tendon sustained in Birmingham.
Nate Thrasher – Beat Up | Out
Thrasher missed Thunder Valley after being part of a big first-turn pileup at Hangtown. He’s out for High Point as well.