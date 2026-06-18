The fourth round of the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at the UFO Plast High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450 Class

Justin Barcia – Back | Out

Barcia sustained a back injury in qualifying at Thunder Valley. He was able to line up for the first moto, but was unable to race moto two. Per the team, he "will spend the next two weeks focused on rehabilitation and recovery under the guidance of his medical team."

Justin Cooper – Concussion, Banged Up | Out

Cooper went down hard at Hangtown and sustained a concussion. He’s out for High Point.

Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy is out due to a dislocated his wrist sustained in Denver. It’s possible he’ll return for the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.

Chase Sexton – Knee, Banged Up | TBD

Sexton crashed hard on media day at Thunder Valley. He injured his knee in the crash and didn’t race on Saturday. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official word on his status for High Point.