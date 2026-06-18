Kawasaki has announced Chase Sexton is out for Saturday's High Point National.

Sexton had a big press day crash last weekend at the Thunder Valley National, which kept him out for the points-paying motos Saturday. Now, the crash will keep him out for this weekend's round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship as well.

Through the two rounds he raced, Sexton finished 7-5-11-4 in the four motos for sixth and seventh overall, respectively.

Sexton's return to racing has yet to be determined.