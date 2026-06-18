JT Breaks Down Why the Move East Matters More in 250s Than 450s

High Point marks the first East Coast swing of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Located right on the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, this track brings a different wrinkle. The dirt is different than the West Coast rounds, ruttier and stickier, especially early in the day. It does have a very hard base that can be prevalent in certain years but if the weather cooperates, it will be tacky in most corners. Years ago, this track used to feature a plethora of off-cambered corners. Those have become less abundant as track changes have made things a bit more straightforward. Still, there are awkward angles across several hillsides at High Point Raceway that make things tricky. It’s a staple of this track that I immediately think of when we exit off the 79 freeway.
When the series swings east, there are often corresponding questions about the results shifting alongside it. The different dirt and higher humidity can bring change throughout the pack. I see this as two different scenarios, though. In the 250 Class, this is very possible. The field is so close that any variance in conditions could see a change in the results. I don’t see the same dynamic playing out in the 450 Class. The established hierarchy is much more set in the premier class. Conditions won’t have a profound effect on how Jett, Hunter or Deegan do. Two different classes with two very different dynamics.
In the 250 Class, it’s still anyone’s championship. There is nothing to really latch onto as far as certainty. We know who is likely to be near the front, but it’s been a revolving door of moto winners and momentum. I do believe Jo Shimoda has a great chance to catch fire down the stretch, but he doesn’t have the top end pace he had a year ago. Whether or not that returns could be the deciding factor in his championship aspirations. Seth Hammaker and Levi Kitchen feel the most likely to win each moto but something has to give with these first turn crashes. That’s not a sustainable path to success. More questions than answers in the 250’s, no doubt.
The 450s are easy to diagnose. Jett and Hunter Lawrence have taken point and Haiden Deegan is desperately trying to close the narrow gap. He’s making improvements and able to fight now. I have a feeling we are going to see some aggressive action sooner rather than later as Haiden believes he can push back. There is a genuine distaste between the Deegans and Lawrences and that almost always shows up on track eventually. I don’t think either side is shying away from that eventual collision course, and I can guarantee that fans are champing at the bit for it. Deegs needs a little more top end speed and a little more sustainability, but I do think that day is inbound.
Who’s Hot
Jo Shimoda grabbed his first overall win of 2026 even if it was through 3-2 scores. He hasn’t regained his top end speed from 2025 yet but if he does, look out.
Levi Kitchen grabbed half of the red plate, overcoming a first turn pileup. His riding is up there with his best ever but the ups and down’s of the first lap could be a concern long term.
Nick Romano’s podium was a feel-good moment. Nick was on the verge of moto obsolescence and has fought his way back. Hard to not cheer for that.
Ryder DiFrancesco is showing flashes of brilliance here. His fitness is much improved and it’s making a big difference.
Julien Beaumer continues to impress in his return from a horrific injury last September.
Jett Lawrence has won four motos in a row and 26 of 30 overalls in his career. His winning might not look like RC or Stew because he’s much more willing to manage a small lead. But, if you simply look at the numbers, my goodness are they impressive.
Garrett Marchbanks is riding much better as of late and is a bright spot on a Monster Energy Kawi team that desperately needs some bright spots.
Who’s Not
Chance Hymas was sick at his best track and must have been frustrated to no end.
Cole Davies didn’t have a strong showing in Colorado and now sits nearly a moto’s worth of points out of the lead going into High Point.
Drew Adams made his return in Colorado, but arm pump and rust had him wanting another shot this coming weekend.
Chase Sexton suffered a huge crash on Friday and is out indefinitely. I am not sure how much worse it can go for CS4. This guy is capable of winning, but it feels like the situation is far from that at the moment.
Jorge Prado has not been able to back up the opening round magic. I imagine he was not thrilled that Lucas Coenen beat him at his debut, either.
Bold Predictions
Chase Sexton shares his medical report from Kauai MRI, showing a nice offshore breeze with 5-6’ sets with high tide at 9:48 a.m..
Jorge Prado only rides one practice at High Point.
My Picks
250
Seth Hammaker
Levi Kitchen
Jo Shimoda
450
Jett
Hunter
Deegs