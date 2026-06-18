Coming Off a Career-Best, Garrett Marchbanks Is Looking For More

“It seems like it’s more stacked in the front area and a little thinned out in the back area,” he explained. “A lot of the guys that were hurt in supercross came back for outdoors. It’s really stacked right now. I would say the top seven are really fast guys right now. They’re on a really fast pace. It’s pretty wild. For me, to be up there in the mix is pretty awesome. In the races, the speed has been real good. I’ve been able to run around that third to sixth place speed. I think for me it is just to try and stay with third and fourth place out there a little more. The pace is pretty high. It seems like one to two to three guys are really quick and then it drops one second to where there is fourth, fifth and sixth. That’s kind of our group. It’s not a huge drop. There are little packs of guys that are pretty quick. It’s been really cool so far just seeing where guys are at. For me, it’s just to try and be up there. I want to try and battle with those guys to put myself right there for a podium finish. These 450 guys are really quick and for me, I want to try and get some podium finishes before the season ends.”

Marchbanks is straight-up stoked to be a part of the Monster Energy Kawasaki racing organization.

“For me, this has been a dream come true,” he pointed out. “Since I was nine years old, I signed with Team Green. I went through the amateur ranks on a Kawasaki and Team Green. I signed with Pro Circuit and then lost the deal for a couple of years. I ultimately signed back with Mitch Payton and Pro Circuit and to get a shot on factory Kawasaki, it has been a full circle moment. To be able to be racing for them is super awesome. It’s a dream come true to be with these guys as they are all so amazing. It has been really good all year. We got off to a little bit of a rough start in supercross, but then we really got to turn things around since Daytona. Since then, we really started to find some good packages on the bike. It all started to get me comfortable to where I had some really good rides in supercross. We had a lot of top10s. I got a seventh place finish at the Denver Supercross, so that was awesome. I was able to carry that momentum into outdoors. It’s just been really good so far. The team has been great. Everyone works really hard. It’s been awesome.”

Next stops: High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania for round four, followed by a weekend off then round five set for RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan.

“High Point is really awesome,” declared Marchbanks. “I’ve had some really good results there the past couple years. I had my first podium ever on the 450 there. I got a second place back in 2023. I really like that race. High Point is one of my favorites on the circuit. I’m looking forward to that one and trying to run up in that top five pack and hopefully get a moto podium or overall this time around. I’m also look forward to RedBud. RedBud is awesome. The track always super-deep. I’ve had a little bit of ups and downs there through the years, but I really enjoy the East Coast tracks and look forward to them.”