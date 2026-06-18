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Back Injury to Sideline Justin Barcia for High Point

June 18, 2026, 9:15am
Back Injury to Sideline Justin Barcia for High Point
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The following is a press release from the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team

The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team has announced that  Justin Barcia will sit out Round 4 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point  Raceway as he continues to recover from an injury sustained during Round 3 at Thunder Valley. 

During qualifying at Thunder Valley, Barcia dabbed his leg in a corner, which ultimately compressed his back. Despite the injury, Barcia lined up and battled through Moto 1. However, following the opening moto, the pain intensified and prevented him from lining up for Moto 2. 

After further evaluation, Barcia is still experiencing effects back discomfort. He will spend the next two weeks focused on rehabilitation and recovery under the guidance of his medical team. The team will continue to monitor his progress and provide updates as more information becomes available. 

"Justin is one of the toughest riders in the paddock and gave everything he had in that first moto in Thunder Valley," said Josh Wisenor, team manager. "Right now, the priority is allowing him the time to recover properly, and we all look forward to having him back behind the gate." 

The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team will continue its AMA Pro  Motocross Championship campaign this weekend at High Point Raceway with Dylan Ferrandis

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