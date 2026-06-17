Results Archive
GNCC
Watkins Glen International
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Jason T Tino
  3. Jhak Walker
Full Results
Motocross, WMX
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Mikayla Nielsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Camden McLellan
  3. Mathis Valin
Full Results
Motocross, WMX
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Nick Romano
Full Results
WMX Results
  1. Lachlan Turner
  2. Charli Cannon
  3. Taylah McCutcheon
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross, WMX
High Point
Sat Jun 20
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Max Vohland
Full Entry List
WMX Entry List
  1. Charli Cannon
  2. Taylah McCutcheon
  3. Lauren Plate
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Jun 21
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 27
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Jun 28
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Galfer Brakes Facility Tour in Spain

June 17, 2026, 3:10pm

Family owned and operated since 1952, this brake manufacturer based in Barcelona, Spain has created top notch products for the street, mountain and now off road bikes that are industry leading.

We take you through the factory and hear from their CMO and on-site tester as well as nine-time FIM Motocross World champion Tony Cairoli about their products as well as some NEW things coming from them this and next year! 

Video/Edit: Rob Filebark

  • _M2_0921-3
    _M2_0921-3 Galfer Brakes
  • _M2_0933-12
    _M2_0933-12 Galfer Brakes
  • _M2_1014-85 (1)
    _M2_1014-85 (1) Galfer Brakes
  • _M2_1407-197
    _M2_1407-197 Galfer Brakes
  • _M2_1600-227
    _M2_1600-227 Galfer Brakes
  • _MG_8986-51
    _MG_8986-51 Galfer Brakes
  • _MG_9085-72
    _MG_9085-72 Galfer Brakes
  • _MG_9183-92
    _MG_9183-92 Galfer Brakes
  • _MG_9202-96
    _MG_9202-96 Galfer Brakes
  • _MG_9299-124
    _MG_9299-124 Galfer Brakes

Images courtesy of Galfer Brakes

Read Now
July 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted