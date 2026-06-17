Vincent Wey, Kade Johnson, and Luke Fauser to Race High Point National This Weekend
We will have a few new faces to the pro scene this weekend at the High Point National: Kawasaki teammates Vincent Wey and Kade Johnson and KTM-backed Luke Fasuer will all compete at the fourth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
With a break in the Canadian Triple Crown Series across the border, the two Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green riders will race the High Point National. Wey is coming off of a weekend with 2-2 moto finishes for second overall at the Prairie Hill MX round. The second-generation rider will make his professional USA debut as #270.
As for Johnson, he finished 4-4 for fourth overall at the last Canadian round. High Point will mark the second Pro Motocross race of Johnson’s career, after he raced the Ironman National last August, finishing 34-16 for 20th overall. Johnson will compete as #801 this weekend.
Fauser, a local to the southwestern Pennsylvania facility, will make his pro debut. He suffered a broken femur in a mid-December crash at the practice track that sidelined him for the SMX Next - SX program in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. However, he is back racing and will make his USA pro debut as #462 (his long-time amateur number) this weekend on a track he grew up racing.