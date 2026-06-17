7-Garrett Marchbanks 83 | points

28-8-6-5-3-6

A nice story for a team that hasn’t had a lot of nice stories in the last two years. I wonder if G having some 450MX experience has helped him this go around. Remember he qualified 8th at Pala and collided with ET3 or his points standings would be even better. Marchbanks is very happy with his bike/team, and I think there’s mutual interest to sign him up for 2027 again.

8-Aaron Plessinger | 68 points

8-9-12-38-6-7

Tough start for AP after a long layoff but he ran third in moto one there for a bit so there’s that. It’s weird to see two friends, former teammates and national champions be tied for 8th in the points, one is riding off into the sunset and one is trying to get back to where he once was. I think there’s very little difference to separate RJ, Dylan, AP, and Marchbanks this summer.

9-Cooper Webb | 68 points

13-12-9-9-10-10

Webb got smoked at the opener and was laughing about it after, but he’s gotten better the last two weeks with better starts. Yes, he’s going backwards but I think if he’s in the top ten, that should be fine for him, and everyone involved. There was some confusion on what Webb was going to ride or if he was even going to ride at the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) opener after Washougal, but it looks like he will be there and on a Yamaha before switching to Husky for the other rounds later. Whether he’s leasing the bike or what, I’m not sure.

10-Mikkel Haarup | 66 points

10-14-7-12-12-11

I thought he would be better? After not racing for a long time (I’m not counting his local amateur stuff), it’s weird that “Nickel” Mikkel’s best moto was his first one? Yes, starts help and he holeshot moto one of the year but still? I was saying I thought he could be top five and he hasn’t been that close to that so far.

11-Chase Sexton | 61 points

7-5-11-4-DND-DNS

A permanent “IDK Man” and I think his outdoor season may be over after the press day video heard around the world. After everything both sides have been through, an apparent bike malfunction over a huge jump is THE absolute worst thing to happen to this relationship. I think the biggest question we have here is do we see him on a Kawasaki again? Shades of Jorge Prado last year, Sexton has some deep soul searching to do to figure his life out.

12-Christian Craig | 56 points

11-11-15-8-9-40

Craig crashed out last moto but before that I thought he’d been…pretty good? He was moving forward in the motos and seemed to be enjoying himself out there. His team won’t be at all the nationals going forward but regardless, CC has positioned himself well in the SMX Playoffs with these moto scores.