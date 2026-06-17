This Saturday, the SuperMotocross paddock will be in Pennsylvania for the High Point National, round four of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

What you need to know the most for the High Point National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Note: The 250 Class is back to racing first (like normal) this weekend.

Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule, plus the PDF version if you want to screenshot it for your phone.

And note, there will be one Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony moto on Friday and one WMX moto on Saturday! View their weekend schedule below as well.