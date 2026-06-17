4. Kitchen and Hammaker

Through three rounds, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki duo of Seth Hammaker and Levi Kitchen have matched each other each step of the way and now share the red plate. But that does not mean it has been all good. While the two have consistently been the fastest riders and have had dominant motos to back that, they have each exchanged good motos with bad ones.

Kitchen stalked his teammate for the majority of the first moto. Kitchen worked his way up to second and it looked he was going to make quick work of Seth around halfway, but Seth responded and was able to hold Levi off until two to go. They both put their best lap in LATE into the moto, but Levi was able to break his teammate with two to go and take the moto win.

In moto two, they both went down in a first turn pileup, and it was a battle off who can charge through the field best. Kitchen’s experience in this category paid off as he was able to get up to 8th and salvage second overall on the day. It feels like the first one to stop having weirdo motos will be the one to take control of this title, but maybe they have already blown it by allowing Jo Shimoda to hang around this long?

5. Feel Good Summer

Nick Romano has taken the opportunity to fill in on Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team by storm. Romano had three top ten Pro Motocross finishes in 19 starts coming into the season and he has since doubled that total.

Romano landed a popular podium in Thunder Valley and with each week he is proving that this is more than just a hot start to the season. He is the most consistent starter in the class by a wide margin, and every week he seems to be able to hang at the front a little longer.

Maybe Nick has newfound motivation knowing this could be his last shot at a factory ride, or maybe the environment at PC is better fitted for his personality than what he had with previous teams. It is probably a mix of both, but whatever it is, this is far and away the best version of Nick Romano we have ever seen.