Mid-Season Check: Don’t Ignore Your Bearings

We’re halfway through the racing season. By now... your bike’s seen some miles. Everything’s been working hard and that includes parts you don’t always think about (like your bearings!). Mid-season is a good time to take a look before it turns into something bigger... let’s dive in!

How to Tell Your Bearings Are on the Way Out

Bearings deal with a lot of heat, dirt, and water. Over time, that wear adds up and starts to break things down faster than you might expect.

Here are a few things to watch for:

• Play or looseness in your wheels, linkage, or steering

• A rough or notchy feel when you spin things by hand

• New noises under load

• Seals that look worn or blown out

Or honestly... just a lot of hours with no service.

Even if nothing feels completely shot yet, this is right around the time problems start showing up.

Catch it now so you can save yourself a headache later.

Installing Wheel Bearings (the Right Way)

Getting new bearings is only half the job. Installing them correctly is what keeps them from failing early.

Follow these basics and you’ll be in good shape:

1. Apply pressure ONLY to the outer race of the bearing.

2. Apply pressure evenly so the bearing remains square to the wheel hub.

3. Seat the first bearing fully.

4. Remember to place the inner spacer between the bearings.

5. Press the second bearing in until the inner race just touches the center spacer, no further.