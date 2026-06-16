Mid-Season Check: Don’t Ignore Your Bearings
We’re halfway through the racing season. By now... your bike’s seen some miles. Everything’s been working hard and that includes parts you don’t always think about (like your bearings!). Mid-season is a good time to take a look before it turns into something bigger... let’s dive in!
How to Tell Your Bearings Are on the Way Out
Bearings deal with a lot of heat, dirt, and water. Over time, that wear adds up and starts to break things down faster than you might expect.
Here are a few things to watch for:
• Play or looseness in your wheels, linkage, or steering
• A rough or notchy feel when you spin things by hand
• New noises under load
• Seals that look worn or blown out
Or honestly... just a lot of hours with no service.
Even if nothing feels completely shot yet, this is right around the time problems start showing up.
Catch it now so you can save yourself a headache later.
Installing Wheel Bearings (the Right Way)
Getting new bearings is only half the job. Installing them correctly is what keeps them from failing early.
Follow these basics and you’ll be in good shape:
1. Apply pressure ONLY to the outer race of the bearing.
2. Apply pressure evenly so the bearing remains square to the wheel hub.
3. Seat the first bearing fully.
4. Remember to place the inner spacer between the bearings.
5. Press the second bearing in until the inner race just touches the center spacer, no further.
Pressing in the second bearing too far will cause both bearings to become side loaded, causing premature failure.
6. If the center spacer is loose after the second bearing is installed, this may be a sign that the center spacer is too short and needs to be replaced, or the second bearing needs to be pressed in further.
A lose or worn center spacer can cause the bearing to be side loaded in the opposite direction after the axel is torqued down.
One Place to Get What You Need
Nothing’s worse than having to hunt down all the separate components just to finish a simple bearing job.
That’s where All Balls Racing comes in.
They're known for having everything you need. All in one kit.
Wheel bearings, linkage, steering stem, transmission... they've got it covered.
Something their team always does and recommends is to stock up on bearings so they’re on hand when they’re needed.
The best part is you can use their parts search on their website, plug in your machine (make, model, year), and it’ll show you exactly what bearings they have for your ride.
Most bearing issues don’t just show up overnight, they build slowly.
Taking a little time mid-season to check things over (and plan ahead) can save you from dealing with it at the track or on the trail when it actually matters.
If something feels off, swap it out, do it right, and keep riding.
When you’re ready, they've got everything you need to get it handled.