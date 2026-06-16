Here are some key quotes from Lucas Coenen from the post-race media briefing.

Recapping his weekend:

“I mean today was a good day, new track on elevation, so it was kind of hard. On Friday luckily we had two sessions to figure it out a little bit, but every time I went out, I felt better. Track’s pretty tricky like some ruts and then some parts were really loose, so I guess it was more about a feeling to find it. It was a fun day of racing.”

On his expectations:

“Honestly, I didn't have any expectations. I just wanted to learn and enjoy. All the GP guys were telling me, ‘Hey, come over, you got to beat everyone to show a level.’ I was like, ‘No, if you want to come over, just come over and race.’ You know what I mean? So, I feel like those two, Jett and Hunter, are on another level and it's good. So, I guess it's going to be nice racing if we can come more and just enjoy the good racing. Like today was fun even though I did have a much battle, but it was a nice day.”

On trusting the Red Bull KTM SMX team on knowing what settings to run here:

“I just trusted the team so much that I went on, and every day, two days of testing I felt better. So, when I went out there I was just like, tell the team what you think, it's the best for me, just make it happen. And I just tried to figure out how to get better on the track.”

On the one-day format in SMX compared to MXGP:

“It's nice, the one-day program, because I was a bit lost in the break when it was really short. So honestly it was a bit like you got to go be fast between Moto 1 and Moto 2. I liked it how it was and the track was fun but tricky, could catch you quick, but it was a good day.

On if he was riding as hard as he could and pushing it or if he knew big picture is MXGP title:

“They were kind of stressed over in Europe because coming over when you're a championship leader is kind of a risk, but I feel like with the team here, they made it good and we were in good hands. I didn't have any expectations like I said. So, I was just learning every time out. I get 2-2 but as you know Moto 1, both crashed, so I got second like that even though I was pushing from the back. So that was a nice thing. In Moto 2, I got second, I was pleased with that. It was a fun day of racing and going back to the GPs now. It's going to be good.

On the KTM North America (SMX) operations compared to the KTM Europe team: