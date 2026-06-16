Damon Bradshaw Headlines AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Russell Bobbitt — OFF-ROAD

Georgia native Russell Bobbitt is an icon of modern AMA off-road racing, renowned for his technical precision in the woods. Representing the factory KTM team, Bobbitt became a dominant force in the AMA National Enduro Series, securing five championships (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2016). His 2016 title was particularly impressive, marking a triumphant comeback following significant injuries.

A master of the traditional enduro timekeeping format, Bobbitt was named AMA Athlete of the Year in 2011 and represented the U.S. with distinction at the International Six Days Enduro. Even after retiring from full-time racing, he proved his enduring talent by winning the 2019 National Enduro season opener. Today, he shares his passion through Gnarly Routes, leading adventure tours across the American West.

Damon Bradshaw — MOTOCROSS & SUPERCROSS

Few riders left a mark on American motocross like Damon Bradshaw. Known for his aggressive style and raw speed, the Mooresville, N.C., native — dubbed “The Beast from the East” — signed with Factory Yamaha at just 15. He quickly became the youngest rider to win an AMA Supercross race in 1989.

Competing against legends throughout the 1990s, Bradshaw tallied 19 premier-class Supercross wins and six National Motocross victories. His 1992 season remains legendary yet heartbreaking, as he dominated nine rounds but lost the title by only three points. After a shocking early retirement at 21 and a brief 1996 comeback, he transitioned to Monster Jam, winning the 2009 World Finals Freestyle Championship. Today, he remains an influential mentor and industry ambassador.

ERALDO FERRACCI — ROAD RACING

Born in 1938 in Italy, Eraldo Ferracci established himself first as a National Championship-winning road racer and, after moving to the U.S., a record-setting drag racer and producer of go-fast parts through his Fast by Ferracci business, which launched in 1980. Racers of all stripes clamored for his expertise, and the late 1980s Ducati asked him to form the first American-based factory road racing team. The team roared to two FIM World Superbike Championships in ’91 and ’92 with Doug Polen aboard, and two more AMA Superbike championships, in ’93 with Polen and ’94 with Troy Corser.

Ferracci is a member of the FIM World Superbike Hall of Fame, as well as a founding member of the Ducati North America Hall of Fame. But, perhaps more importantly, Ferracci helped make Ducati a world road racing powerhouse, and one of the world’s most successful producers of performance motorcycles.

JAKE JOHNSON — DIRT TRACK

Jake Johnson stands out as one of the most accomplished riders of the modern AMA Pro Flat Track era, and is known for his technical precision and versatility. Born in Camden, N.J., he started out on a Honda Z50, rose through the grassroots dirt track ranks, and turned professional in the early 2000s. He earned AMA Flat Track Rookie of the Year honors in 2002, then captured AMA Grand National Singles Championships in 2006 and 2008. Johnson reached his peak with back-to-back Grand National Championships in 2010 and 2011, including an “Overall” title in 2010.

Over his career, he tallied 20 Grand National wins, excelling — and winning — across all track types: TT, Short Track, Half-Mile and Mile. Renowned for adaptability, he won titles on multiple brands and remained competitive well beyond his championship years, later transitioning into a respected mentor and development rider.

GARY SELLERS — LEADERSHIP & RIGHTS

Since the 1970s, Gary Sellers has given his life to motorcycle education and advocacy in his home state of Ohio and throughout the country. Sellers was one of the founding members of ABATE of Ohio and served as legislative agent for the organization for a decade. He was awarded the honorary Life Membership Award by ABATE of Ohio in 1997.

Alongside John “Farmer” Eggers, Sellers built a successful motorcycle safety training program in Ohio; it’s estimated the program has saved thousands of lives over the years. Sellers is also a member of the Motorcycle Riders Foundation and Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Freedom Fighters halls of fame.

DALE WALKER — DESIGN & ENGINEERING

A lifelong devotion to drag racing led Dale “Holeshot” Walker to become one of the most noteworthy engineers in all of motorcycle racing. Walker not only produced top-tier products for racers, including a clutch-less air shifter and an engine-management system, but also transformed how people tuned their machines. Walker created detailed guides — including illustrations and videos — so those with a basic understanding of mechanics could install and utilize his groundbreaking equipment.

Walker was also a successful national-level drag racer with a noteworthy résumé, which included 50 national event wins and four National Drag Racing Championships. He continues to design and build high-level racing equipment with his brand, Dale Walker’s Holeshot Performance.

For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.