The positives are that Kitchen and Hammaker have been ripping. They’re ready and the bikes look quick.

“It's been unreal,” says Kitchen of his team. “I mean, they've been working their butts off and so have I. And so are my teammates, obviously. So, you know, I think we're just all growing together and we're all getting a lot of confidence. Bikes are up front and it's a great feeling.”

The success includes Nick Romano, a fill-in who has started up front in most of the motos and is getting closer to holding that pace until the end. Romano missed a lot of racing with injuries over the last few years and this Pro Circuit shot is likely his last, best chance. He’s trying to make the most of it, and landing on the overall podium at Thunder Valley is exactly that.

“At one point I old myself and my family and my parents that I was quitting," Romano said. "Like I was done. It was just kind of a dark road there for a couple of years at the end of my stint with Yamaha. And then when I went privateer, it just was one after another. I told myself about six, eight months ago, if I can't get back on a factory bike, you know, this is it. I just hounded Mitch [Payton, of Pro Circuit] for a long, long time. I truly can't thank him enough for the opportunity. It's just a blessing and yeah, I guess on paper I'm the fill-in guy, but I'm trying to establish myself to be a full-time guy. So, you know, every weekend has been good and the bike is amazing. The team is great. We have really good banter going with Levi Seth and now Drew is back and Enzo. So, like just fun times. It really is."