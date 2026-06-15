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Full Schedule

The Post Show: Sacha Coenen and Nick Romano Reflect on a Big Day

June 15, 2026, 8:15am
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Tom Journet and Aaron Hansel review all the action from Thunder Valley in the 450, 250 and WMX classes, where Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda and Lala Turner took the wins. Hear from the podium riders in the post-race press conference, plus Jason Weigandt talks to 250 moto winner Sacha Coenen and Journet grabs his New York homie Nick Romano.

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