Jo’s win also helps boost Honda HRC Progressive’s 250 program, which seemed a small step off in the first two rounds.

“We need to get our starts better,” says Team Manager Lars Lindstrom. “We’re searching high and low to figure out why they’re not where we want them to be, and where they were last year. Today, it didn’t matter. We knew this whole class would be inconsistent, and we knew we had to be the most consistent in this class even if our starts weren’t there. Jo gave us that today. Jo came from way back in that first moto [after a crash] to get third. Second moto he got a somewhat decent start, it was a little bit of that upgrade that we needed, and he was able to take advantage of Seth and Levi being back in the pack [first turn crash] and then he was able to make his way up and make enough points to get the overall. We’re looking for everything we can to make them [250s] better. They have to do everything perfect to get a good start, and it’s probably the most difficult thing they do during the whole moto.”

Shimoda’s teammate Chance Hymas, who went 1-1 at Thunder Valley a year ago, had a rough day going 20-13 for 18th overall.

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s a secret, he [Hymas] came into this weekend under the weather so it was going to be a struggle for him no matter what,” said Lindstrom. “Unfortunate because this has been his strongest race. We had high hopes and he had high hopes to repeat that, but it was going to be tough for him no matter what. First moto he had a bad start and couldn’t really move up, second moto he had a better start and was able to grit his way up to 13th. Yeah, not his best day.”

Shimoda, at least, was happy to make some gains.

“Compared to first two rounds, my pace was better today and my riding was better,” he said. “We made some suspension changes and we found something that, you know, I could push to another level. So, just keep working on that. Overall, I think my riding was a lot better today, so I was able to come back. We just have to keep improving.”

Jo’s biggest issue was a washout in a turn that set him back from the lead pack in the first moto. He expended a lot in that one and really had to dig to get third.

“Yeah, and I think I cramped up a little bit, too, just dehydrated,” he said. “And I think in the first moto I had my bike too soft, I had to kind of muscle the bike around and spend a lot of energy. Second moto, the bike was a lot better but I was not as energized as normal.”