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Lucas Coenen on Podium at Pro Motocross Debut: "I didn't have any expectations, was just learning every time out...moto two I got second, I was pleased with that"

June 15, 2026, 10:45am
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

Watch the best of the 2026 Thunder Valley Pro National post-race interviews in just 12 minutes!

The 250 Class had another "shake up" when it come to podiums and the overall, with Jo Shimoda clinching first, Levi Kitchen putting in a solid ride for second and a new face to the podium in Nick Romano...which was his first career Pro Motocross overall podium.

The 450 Class for the second weekend in a row was the Lawrences' show but with yet another "transplant" in the MXGP rider Lucas Coenen scoring a second overall in his first AMA Motocross national. 

Video/Edit: Rob Filebark 

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