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The 250 Class had another "shake up" when it come to podiums and the overall, with Jo Shimoda clinching first, Levi Kitchen putting in a solid ride for second and a new face to the podium in Nick Romano...which was his first career Pro Motocross overall podium.

The 450 Class for the second weekend in a row was the Lawrences' show but with yet another "transplant" in the MXGP rider Lucas Coenen scoring a second overall in his first AMA Motocross national.

Video/Edit: Rob Filebark