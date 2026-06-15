And as for the much anticipated Haiden Deegan/Jett Lawrence battle that was being hyped up before the season, Thunder Valley was the first time fans saw Deegan battling for the lead. Jett was asked if he was able to learn anything from Deegan after the race.

He replied: “It's hard to learn much when you are out front on someone else. But you kind of get a feeling, a little bit, on where they’re gonna pass. And you can kind of read what’s his name [Deegan] like a book, you know where he is going to try to pass. It's a little easier to defend against that, obviously Hunter gets a little more creative, he was able to get around me, and I was able to fire back up the start straight. But I wouldn’t say I learned a crazy amount than I would have battling with them, behind them and stuff like that.”

Hunter put in a solid effort both motos but ultimately ended up crashing and getting docked a position for using a sneaky inside line, inside where the markers used to be (the same line Deegan used multiple times and got docked seven positions). He was credited with 4-4 for third overall, not a terrible day, but enough that Jett took possession of the red plate.

“Super pumped to have the red plate," Jett said. "It's obviously good to have, it doesn’t mean anything at this point, really, it's more important if you have it at the last round. Not really much change I feel like, just a look really. And to be fair, my ankle felt really, really good this weekend. I still can’t ride normal, I mean, I just have a little bit less pain. Every now and then I still jar it a bit. It was good honestly. Even after, walking around it's getting a lot better, which I am happy about. At least I don’t have to struggle with walking like I did before. So, it's looking positive."

"I think if each weekend we can make some good strides in improving it, where it feels like it's going back to normal," he continued. "Like even during this week when [Doc] G adjusts my ankle, before when he would pull on it, it would only pop on the left side of my foot, and my right side was still stuck in. It was still pretty stiff to go side to side. This week we were able to get both sides to pop and a lot more range of movement... So, that was really good. So hopefully each weekend it keeps making more improvements.”