Enzo Temmerman After Thunder Valley: "Mitch said I’m in for next weekend, so I'm stoked to be back next week”
In his first race with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team (and just his second race of 2026), Enzo Temmerman has shown enough for Mitch Payton to give him another opportunity this weekend.
Temmerman finished 10-17 for 13th overall on his Team Green Kawasaki KX250 amateur bike for Hangtown. Then he got the call from Payton to join the official factory team for the Thunder Valley National.
At Thunder Valley, Temmerman charged forwards both motos (+18 positions gained in the first moto and +12 in the second moto) en route to finishing 10-21 for 16th overall. His ride was initially noted only for the Thunder Valley round, but he said in the team's post-race release that he will also be in for this weekend's round four High Point National.
Here is Temmerman's full quote from the team's recap:
“Today was really good. It was my first race with the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, so that was a sick experience. Qualifying was okay. I qualified 19th. In Moto 1, I had a really good charge, came from outside the Top 20 all the way to 10th, and had some really good lap times, so that was a plus. Moto 2 was a little rough for me, but overall it was still a good day, and Mitch said I’m in for next weekend, so I'm stoked to be back next week.”
This was a big day for Payton's squad, who had five active riders on track racing. Levi Kitchen won the first moto and finished second overall (1-8 moto finishes) as Nick Romano earned his maiden Pro Motocross podium (4-5 moto finishes for the first podium of his career).
Seth Hammaker went 2-12 for seventh overall after him and Kitchen were collected together in the moto two start crash, and then Temmerman landed 16th overall and Drew Adams came through 26-23 for 24th overall after the team said he dealt with arm pump.
The team is now three-for-three in terms of landing two riders on the overall podium through the first three rounds (Hammaker and Kitchen at Fox Raceway, Kitchen and Hammaker at Hangtown, and now Kitchen and Romano at Thunder Valley).
Hammaker said:
“Today here at Thunder Valley was pretty good. I finished out qualifying in fourth overall. I felt okay, just didn’t gel well with the track early on. In the first moto, I ripped an amazing start and pulled the holeshot. I led all the way up until about a lap and a half to go, and Levi [Kitchen] was charging really hard. He was riding really well and ended up getting around me. I was feeling good heading into Moto 2, then got into another first-turn pile-up. I just picked my bike up and had to dig for another long moto. I got back up to 12th, so 2-12 for seventh overall, and I’m tied for the point lead now with Levi. I at least still have the red plate heading into High Point. I’m looking forward to doing one more race before the weekend off, and just continuing to work on myself every weekend and try and be more consistent than I have been the past two weeks.”
Adams said:
“I didn’t have a great day today. It was a pretty rough go for my first race back. My starts were good, but I struggled with arm pump for both motos the whole time. I’m glad to be back at the races though, and we’ll look to come back stronger next week.”
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|117
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|117
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|111
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|104
|5
|Nick Romano
|Bayside, NY
|96
- Motocross, WMX
High PointSaturday, June 20