Beta Releases Brand-New 250 RXF Four-Stroke for 2027
The following is a press release from Beta Motorcycles:
An All-New 250 RXF 4 Stroke Enters the Game
History continues to be made with the introduction of the all-new Beta 250 RXF four-stroke! The motocross lineup has grown to include this new model, along with the existing line. This new 250RXF joins the very successful 450 RXF (Formerly 450 RX) as well as the 250 and 350 RX two strokes.
Since the launch of the RX range, specifically designed for motocross, the 250 RXF has undergone rapid, continuous evolution to create a competitive model that shares Beta’s trademark RideAbility experience. This is to create a motorcycle that is easier to ride than the competition by providing better power delivery as well as a chassis balance like no other. A Beta must be ridden to understand this feeling.
The 2027 250 RXF is all-new from the ground up. The engine is a dual-overhead cam with a piston design that came straight from F1 technology. Featuring electric start and dual-injector fuel injection, the power output is extremely competitive straight out of the box. This new power plant was designed and manufactured in Florence, Italy, in-house, ensuring the Italian passion is alive and well.
The dry weight of the model is right at 222.6 lbs, which is one of the lightest in the class. The frame design is very compact; the lower frame tubes are contoured around the engine, which gives the bike a smaller-than-it-looks appearance.
The 2027 450 RXF returns to the lineup with an updated electronic package, including a launch control and quick shifter. This adds to the traction control and dual-map settings found on the prior model. To improve power output, a new tapered throttle body has been added, providing better pull out of corners and a broader midrange “sweet spot.”
In the 2-stroke world, Beta leads the way with a class-leading big bore 350 RX, aka Kingpin. The 350 RX is becoming the most popular 2-stroke at the track. 2026 models sold out early, which proves that 2-stroke MXers are still alive and well! If a high-revving 2-stroke is more your flavor, Beta offers the 250 RX. This model is known for excellent handling, a factory-like exhaust note, and a fun factor that many riders have been missing.
Also new for 2027 is the Beta Rippers program for amateur racers. This program has been in testing for three years and is ready to come out swinging in 2027, offering amateur riders a platform to build their off-road or Moto careers. Beta Rippers information will be released on July 4th during the Red Bud National.
250 RXF Features:
Engine:
- 249.3cc
- Twin cam with electric start
- Dual fuel injection
- Aluminum center cases w/ magnesium ignition, clutch, and valve covers
- Forged crankshaft
- Box-in-Box piston design
- Durable 5-speed transmission
- Made in Italy, in-house
The result of this new engine design is a powerplant that delivers high performance while providing a balanced feel that instills confidence in any rider. The engine is extremely light, built with top-tier components not found on other brands. The crankshaft has a bulletproof design, along with a forged connecting rod, while the box-in-box piston allows for a shorter piston pin, which enables more over-rev.
In terms of performance, the new engine ranks among the best in its class, thanks in part to sophisticated features such as a dual-injection system with injectors positioned on the throttle body and inside the airbox. This configuration allows optimal management of the air-fuel mixture across the entire RPM range, improving response at low revs while ensuring strong, usable power delivery at high revs. The exhaust system developed by Beta engineers and HGS features a system that enhances performance while remaining lightweight and durable.
The diaphragm clutch and gearbox are as strong as those in the 450 RXF model, featuring 7 friction disks and 6 steel disks, with a hydraulic clutch custom-tailored to the 250. The 5-speed transmission, completely redesigned for this engine, features optimized geometry to reduce weight and size without compromising strength, resulting in a lightweight, compact, reliable, and quick-engagement unit.
Great attention has also been paid to the cooling system, which has been designed using CFD analysis (A computer simulation process used to predict how liquids and gases flow and transfer heat around or through objects) to optimize heat exchange and minimize pressure drops. Unlike the 450 RXFs, this system adopts a closed-type impeller to improve coolant flow while maintaining minimal dimensions and high flow efficiency, and reducing the number of external coolant hoses.
The engine package is finished off with a 5-level launch control, a quick-shift system, two mapping stages, and traction control, all housed in the handlebar pad and easily set by the rider.
Chassis:
- Chro-Moly frame with side-mount engine hangers
- KYB Suspension
- Push-button seat removal
- Quick-access air filter
- Dunlop MX 34 tires
- Nissin brakes
- Excel wheels
- Polyurethane handlebar clamps
- Low seat height at 37.2”
The 250 RXF benefits from a frame designed to meet the specific needs of a 250F size and feel. Compared to the central engine connection solution used on its big brother model, the design features side-mounted engine head mounts: an engineering choice that increases torsional stiffness while maintaining greater vertical flexibility. The result is a new balance between cornering precision and suspension performance, with significant benefits in traction and stability.
Completing the entire package is the tried-and-true suspension system, KYB front fork and rear shock, valved with specific settings developed to suit the lighter weight of the rider and bike. KYB suspension is the industry leader in Supercross and Motocross and was the only choice for the new 250 RXF.
450 RXF:
Beyond Bold New Graphics, the development of the 450 RXF model focuses primarily on electronics and engine power delivery for the 2027 model year. Traction Control has been further refined to be more precise and easier to use. The two maps have been updated to make the most of the engine, and all controls are managed via a new integrated control panel. Rider can choose Dry or Wet and loamy track conditions with a push of a button. Like the new 250, the 450 RXF has added launch control and quick shift. When combined with the overall 450 engine package, this system will enable riders to perform at a higher level.
Also new is the tapered 42mm throttle body. This new component comes straight from the AMA Supercross team and the MXGP team in Europe. It increases air speed and volume to the motor, enhancing low- to mid-range power overall and delivering a quicker throttle response across the board.
250/350 RX 2-stroke:
The 2-stroke range of motocross models has also been refined with updates to the following:
- A new piston for the 350 that saves weight as well as reduces friction resulting in a 1.5 hp gain
- Updated final gearing for the 250 to improve starts
- A new muffler that is stronger than the prior model
- Dunlop MX 34 tires
Other features on all four RX models include:
- Updated rear chain guide that is stronger
- New front sprocket guard
- Softer grips in striking gray with the beta logo embossed
- All-new look for 2027, with black and red showcasing the Beta heritage colors.
- Aluminum rear subframe
Availability:
August - 450 RXF
September - 250/350 2-Stroke & 250 RXF