Beta Releases Brand-New 250 RXF Four-Stroke for 2027

The following is a press release from Beta Motorcycles:

An All-New 250 RXF 4 Stroke Enters the Game

History continues to be made with the introduction of the all-new Beta 250 RXF four-stroke! The motocross lineup has grown to include this new model, along with the existing line. This new 250RXF joins the very successful 450 RXF (Formerly 450 RX) as well as the 250 and 350 RX two strokes.

Since the launch of the RX range, specifically designed for motocross, the 250 RXF has undergone rapid, continuous evolution to create a competitive model that shares Beta’s trademark RideAbility experience. This is to create a motorcycle that is easier to ride than the competition by providing better power delivery as well as a chassis balance like no other. A Beta must be ridden to understand this feeling.

The 2027 250 RXF is all-new from the ground up. The engine is a dual-overhead cam with a piston design that came straight from F1 technology. Featuring electric start and dual-injector fuel injection, the power output is extremely competitive straight out of the box. This new power plant was designed and manufactured in Florence, Italy, in-house, ensuring the Italian passion is alive and well.

The dry weight of the model is right at 222.6 lbs, which is one of the lightest in the class. The frame design is very compact; the lower frame tubes are contoured around the engine, which gives the bike a smaller-than-it-looks appearance.

The 2027 450 RXF returns to the lineup with an updated electronic package, including a launch control and quick shifter. This adds to the traction control and dual-map settings found on the prior model. To improve power output, a new tapered throttle body has been added, providing better pull out of corners and a broader midrange “sweet spot.”

In the 2-stroke world, Beta leads the way with a class-leading big bore 350 RX, aka Kingpin. The 350 RX is becoming the most popular 2-stroke at the track. 2026 models sold out early, which proves that 2-stroke MXers are still alive and well! If a high-revving 2-stroke is more your flavor, Beta offers the 250 RX. This model is known for excellent handling, a factory-like exhaust note, and a fun factor that many riders have been missing.

Also new for 2027 is the Beta Rippers program for amateur racers. This program has been in testing for three years and is ready to come out swinging in 2027, offering amateur riders a platform to build their off-road or Moto careers. Beta Rippers information will be released on July 4th during the Red Bud National.