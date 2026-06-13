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Pastrana, McGrath, Carmichael, Deegan, Twitch, and Sayers Jump at the White House

Pastrana, McGrath, Carmichael, Deegan, Twitch, and Sayers Jump at the White House

June 13, 2026, 9:35pm

Travis Pastrana is used to breaking boundaries and achieving the impossible but this time he brought some of the sports biggest legends with him. Travis was joined by Ricky Carmichael, Jeremy McGrath, Brian Deegan, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, and Keith Sayers to hit a freestyle motocross ramp on the south lawn of the White house.

Pastrana, whose father Robert was a marine, spoke on the magnitude of the day, “The fact that we live in a country where, I am 42 years old and I am able to make a living riding dirtbikes, driving cars, living the dream. I call it the American dream but being able to live my dreams out, I am so thankful to be an American. I am so thankful to be a part of the 250th and at the end of the day I respect the office and I am stoked to come here and ride my motorcycle. It's only 16 miles from my house, dirt bikes have taken me all around the world and to come full circle back here, it's a true honor.”

The same sentiment was shared by all of the riders, who stressed it was not about politics, but about patriotism and celebrating living in a country that allowed them all to make a living doing what they love.

Ricky Carmichael said it perfectly, “I think the biggest thing is what this thing is about and celebrating 250 years of freedom and celebrating the United States. If you’ve followed my career, I have always been a massive supporter of this country and racing for this country. I have a ton of pride in it. That was a big reason as well, a lot of pride and honor to be here. I think that’s the same sentiment everyone else has, I would assume. And then of course all of the other great legends here. It just makes it so special as well. So, it's hard to believe. I know it's going to hit harder, if I live 20 more years, hopefully I will, to see these pictures and what took place, it's something that will be very, very special down the road as well.”

Dirt bikers at the White House.
Dirt bikers at the White House. Thrill Sports

Even though Jeremy McGrath is mostly known for his 72 supercross wins, anyone who has ever watched the Crusty Demons of Dirt series back in the 90’s know he was one of the original innovators of freestyle motocross. Still, it had been quite a while since many of the riders had hit a ramp, so Twitch was able to set up a ramp in Southern California for McGrath and Deegan to practice on. Both Twitch and Keith Sayers are still actively doing freestyle shows, meanwhile Ricky was out of the country until the day before the event and went to Pastranaland at 6 am the morning of to practice hitting a ramp.

Check out the full press release on the event below, as well as some pictures and videos from the day (including video of Brian watching his son Haiden Deegan race Thunder Valley on his phone from the White House lawn). Follow Nitro Circus on social media for the full video, as well as stay tuned for the full story in Racer X Illustrated coming soon.

The following is a press release from Thrill Sports: 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Saturday, June 13, Nitro Circus co-founder Travis Pastrana will lead an unprecedented team of motocross and freestyle motocross legends onto the South Lawn of the White House, where the athletes will perform gravity-defying jumps, backflips, and tricks in a spectacle unlike anything previously attempted on one of America’s most recognizable stages.

Some of the biggest names in motocross and freestyle motocross history are coming together for what promises to be one of the most iconic moments in action sports. Widely regarded as the greatest assembly of motocross and freestyle motocross talent ever gathered for a single stunt, the all-star lineup includes Travis Pastrana, Ricky Carmichael, Jeremy McGrath, Brian Deegan, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, and Keith Sayers, a collection of champions, innovators, and pioneers whose combined accomplishments helped define modern motocross and freestyle motocross. 

The stunt serves as the official launch of Nitro Circus 2.0, the all-new live touring production arriving in 18 cities across North America beginning August 5 in Ottawa, Ontario. The reimagined show features the world’s top athletes in FMX, BMX, skateboarding, scooter, and more, delivering the signature thrills, spills, and larger-than-life entertainment that have made Nitro Circus a global phenomenon.

“This is one of those moments where the impossible somehow becomes possible,” said Travis Pastrana, co-founder of Nitro Circus. “To bring together these many legends of motocross and freestyle motocross in one place is incredibly special. These riders helped build our sport, inspire generations of athletes, and redefine what people thought was possible on two wheels. What fans will see is a celebration of action sports at the highest level.”

For the first time ever, fans will witness a collection of athletes whose combined resumes include countless championships, groundbreaking tricks, and defining moments that helped transform motocross and freestyle motocross into global sports and cultural phenomena. The event will take place at The White House, ahead of UFC activities in Washington, D.C., bringing together two fan bases united by a passion for elite athletic performance, fearless competition, and unforgettable moments.

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