Live Written Updates and Results From the Toyota Thunder Valley National

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Toyota Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Morning Report
Good morning, and here’s hoping you’re ready for a day of great racing, because that’s what we’re in for here at Thunder Valley. In addition to all the intriguing storylines we’ve already got going, like the battle of the Lawrence brothers, Haiden Deegan’s first season in the premier class, the power vacuum in the 250 Class, and much more, we’ve also go the MXGP MX1 and MX2 points leaders racing today at Thunder Valley. That’s right, Lucas Coenen (MX1) is racing a 450 today, with his brother, Sacha, lining up with the 250s. It’s extremely rare to have a points leader, let alone both of them, come over to compete in Pro Motocross in the middle of their own season, and it’s going to be extremely interesting to see how things go for them today. They’re two of MXGP’s best, but there are a lot of unfamiliar things they’ll have to deal with, like a one day format and the track’s mile high elevation.
Elsewhere, in the 450 Class we’ve yet to see a rider who isn’t a Lawrence win even a moto, although Hunter and Jett have both swapped overall wins, with Hunter going 1-1 at Pala and Jett doing the same at Hangtown. Will someone be able to throw a wrench in the Lawrence streak at Thunder Valley? Deegan was third last week, if he holeshots can he improve on that result? One rider we won’t see today is Chase Sexton. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider crashed hard yesterday on press day when he went over the bars while coming down from a big jump. Justin Cooper and Nate Thrasher, who both crashed hard last week at Hangtown, will also miss the action today. For a complete look at who’s in and who’s out for tomorrow, go here.
In the 250 ranks it’s been all Pro Circuit, with Seth Hammaker winning the season opener and Levi Kitchen going 2-2 to win the overall at Hangtown. Hammaker leads the series by seven points over Kitchen in second, but there are a slew of other riders, like Jo Shimoda, Julien Beaumer, Cole Davies, Chance Hymas, and more, who are itching to insert themselves into this championship picture.
We mentioned the Coenen brothers above. Well, they aren’t the only ones from MXGP paying us a visit today. Dutch racer, Lotte Van Drunen, is also here racing the WMX. She was fourth in the first WMX moto of the weekend, which took place yesterday. Lala Turner won, and for a full recap of yesterday’s WMX action, go here.
As far as the weather goes, the mild conditions continue. After race weekends that weren’t nearly as hot as they could have been at the first two rounds, that trend continues here in Colorado, where highs in the mid to upper 70s are expected today. Talk about perfect conditions for the third round!
The first round of qualifiers is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a look at who’s leading the pack here at Thunder Valley.