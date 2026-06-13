At the third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Thunder Valley Haiden Deegan was riding the best he has in the 450 class, challenging Jett Lawrence for the lead before eventually going down and finishing fourth.

However, Deegan has now been docked seven positions for riding on the inside edge of the track around a left-hand corner. There originally were track markers on the inside of the turn, but they had been knocked down. Deegan commented on the podium that since there were no markers he was fine to take that line. The AMA did not agree. After crossing the finish line in fourth he will be credited with 11th in the moto.