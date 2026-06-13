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Deegan Penalized Seven Positions For Cutting The Track

June 13, 2026, 4:20pm
Deegan Penalized Seven Positions For Cutting The Track
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

At the third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Thunder Valley Haiden Deegan was riding the best he has in the 450 class, challenging Jett Lawrence for the lead before eventually going down and finishing fourth.

However, Deegan has now been docked seven positions for riding on the inside edge of the track around a left-hand corner. There originally were track markers on the inside of the turn, but they had been knocked down. Deegan commented on the podium that since there were no markers he was fine to take that line. The AMA did not agree. After crossing the finish line in fourth he will be credited with 11th in the moto.

Now it is coming out that Hunter Lawrence will be penalized one position putting him back to fourth and Jorge Prado was penalized two positions. The degree of the penalties are based on the severity of each offense.


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