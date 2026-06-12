The third round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend in Lakewood, Colorado. This will also be the second round of the six-round Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship powered by Synchrony.
What you need to know the most for the Thunder Valley National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific on Peacock. Note: The 450 Class races first this weekend!
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.
NBC will have a two-hour live window, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific. That live NBC broadcast will show the first 250 Class moto and the second 450 Class moto.
Remember, the WMX schedule this year will have the first motos race Friday and the second motos race Saturday. You can watch the second WMX moto live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video Pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Series is off this weekend, as is the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP).
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
- Motocross, WMX
Local Time () Track Time (MDT) Saturday 7:00am – 2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens 7:15am – 7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi 7:30am – 7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi 8:00am – 8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:20am – 8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 8:35am – 8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance 8:50am – 9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:10am – 9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free) 9:30am – 9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance 9:50am – 10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 450 Class Qualifying Grp B - 15 minutes 10:10am – 10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 450 Class Qualifying Grp A - 15 minutes 10:30am – 10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 250 Class Qualifying Grp A - 15 minutes 10:50am – 11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 250 Class Qualifying Grp B - 15 minutes 11:05am – 11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance 11:35am – 11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 450 Consolation Race 11:50am – 12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 250 Consolation Race 12:05pm – 12:15pm 12:05pm – 12:15pm WMX Warm up - Practice 12:15pm – 1:00pm 12:15pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES 12:20pm – 1:00pm 12:20pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance 1:00pm – 1:10pm 1:00pm – 1:10pm 450 Class Sight Lap 1:15pm – 1:50pm 1:15pm – 1:50pm 450 Class Moto #1 1:50pm – 2:00pm 1:50pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews 2:00pm – 2:10pm 2:00pm – 2:10pm 250 Class Sight Lap 2:15pm – 2:50pm 2:15pm – 2:50pm 250 Class Moto #1 LIVE NBC 2:50pm – 3:00pm 2:50pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews (NO HALFTIME) 3:00pm – 3:08pm 3:00pm – 3:08pm 450 Class Sight Lap 3:15pm – 3:50pm 3:15pm – 3:50pm 450 Class Moto #2 LIVE NBC 3:50pm – 4:00pm 3:50pm – 4:00pm 450 Winners Circle 4:00pm – 4:08pm 4:00pm – 4:08pm 250 Class Sight Lap 4:15pm – 4:50pm 4:15pm – 4:50pm 250 Class Moto #2 4:50pm – 5:00pm 4:50pm – 5:00pm 250 Winners Circle 5:00pm – 5:05pm 5:00pm – 5:05pm WMX Sight Lap 5:05pm – 5:25pm 5:05pm – 5:25pm WMX Moto #2 5:25pm – 5:35pm 5:25pm – 5:35pm WMX Winners Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: Times local to Lakewood, Colorado (Mountain time).
Other Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
Pick up a free souvenir program while at the races every weekend this summer!
Click through the full program below!
General Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley National
Thunder Valley National Race Center
Thunder Valley National Injury Report
Thunder Valley National Entry Lists
Thunder Valley - WMX Provisional Entry ListJune 13, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|New
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|10
|Taylah Mccutcheon
|Australia
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|Ariana Scovel Tavares
|New
|Apache Junction, AZ
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|15
|Ashley Anderson
|Littleton, CO
|Yamaha YZ250F
Thunder Valley - 250 Provisional Entry ListJune 13, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|25
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
Thunder Valley - 450 Provisional Entry ListJune 13, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Racer X 2026 Pro Motocross Season Preview Shows
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Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Morrison, Colorado
Address: 701 S Rooney Rd, Morrison, CO 80465
Practice & Qualifying — 12 p.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Thunder Valley National.
Track Map
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Check out the track layout for round three.
2026 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lachlan Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|50
|2
|Charli Cannon
|Maroochy River, Australia
|42
|3
|Mikayla Nielsen
|Riverside, CA
|42
|4
|Jordan Jarvis
|Clayton, NC
|35
|5
|Taylah Mccutcheon
|Australia
|35
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|85
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|78
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|71
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|70
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|69
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|85
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|78
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|71
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|70
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|69