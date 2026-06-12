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Coenens Honoring Fellow Belgian Roger De Coster with Throwback Gear in Pro Motocross Debut

June 12, 2026, 1:55pm
Coenens Honoring Fellow Belgian Roger De Coster with Throwback Gear in Pro Motocross Debut
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

How about this for a #throwback?!

Lucas (450 Class) and Sacha (250 Class) Coenen are paying homage to fellow Belgian, the great Roger De Coster, in their AMA Motocross debut at the Thunder Valley National. Check out their awesome gear and bikes, plus them posing with The Man himself!

Belgian riders have a long history of coming to the U.S. to race, going back to the likes of De Coster, Joel Robert, and Sylvain Geboers competing in the old Inter-Am and Trans-AMA races. De Coster won four Trans-AMA titles in the mid-seventies, including two where he wore #104, in 1976 and ’77. All told, he won 26 races here in the Trans-AMA Series. More recently, we’ve seen Stefan Everts, Joel Smets, Ken De Dycker, Kevin Strijbos, and Clement Desalle all compete in one-off races here. Desalle fared best, finishing second overall to Ryan Dungey in the 450 Class at the 2010 Unadilla National.

And in case you were wondering, the last time someone won an SMX race with #104 was Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Shae Bentley in 2000, and the last time someone won wearing #109 was in 2003 when Craig Anderson of the Yamaha of Troy team won the 125 Class Southwick National.

The twins are about to take to the track for today’s open practice sessions where all teams and riders were invited to test their race machines at elevation.

  • Sacha Coenen, Roger De Coster, and Lucas Coenen.
    Sacha Coenen, Roger De Coster, and Lucas Coenen. Davey Coombs
  • Sacha Coenen, Roger De Coster, and Lucas Coenen.
    Sacha Coenen, Roger De Coster, and Lucas Coenen. Davey Coombs
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