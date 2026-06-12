Fight’s On

Hunter Lawrence sure looked like he was going to be the guy to beat when he was perfect at the season opener, and he still very well could be. But at Hangtown, Jett Lawrence made it clear that just because he’s fresh off a nasty foot/ankle injury, he’s not to be counted out. Now both Lawrences have had perfect days. Who will have the advantage after the checkers fly at Thunder Valley? -Aaron Hansel

Twinning

By now you’ve heard the Coenen twins, Lucas and Sacha, will be racing three rounds of Pro Motocross. Well, the first round of their American foray takes place this weekend at Thunder Valley. They’re both fresh off wins in the MX1 and MX2 classes at the MXGP of Latvia, and each holds the points lead in their respective classes (Lucas MX1, Sacha MX2). They’re worldclass riders, but they’ll also be adapting to a weekend format they aren’t used to on a brand new track, and they’ll also be facing the challenge of elevation. How will they stack up at Thunder Valley? -Hansel