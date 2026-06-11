Joey Savatgy – Wrist | Out

Savatgy dislocated his wrist in Denver. He may return for the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Stewart is out after twisting his knee in the second moto at Fox Raceway. The plan is for him to return at RedBud.

Eli Tomac – Neck | Out

Tomac strained his neck in a collision with Garrett Marchbanks at the season opener. A return date is yet to be announced.

250 Class

Drew Adams – Thumb, Arm | In

Adams will make his 2026 Pro Motocross debut this weekend after he suffered a wrist and thumb injury to his left hand at Cleveland Supercross.

Max Anstie – Banged Up |Out

Anstie had a huge crash in qualifying at Pala. He’ll be back at some point, but it won’t be at Thunder Valley.

Pierce Brown – Collarbone, Wrist | Out

Brown is hoping to return at RedBud after breaking his collarbone and dislocating his wrist in Birmingham.

Cameron McAdoo – Hand | Out

McAdoo is recovering from a fracture in his hand sustained in Salt Lake City. He’s out for Thunder Valley.

Coty Schock – Wrist | Out

Schock hurt his wrist, specifically his lunate bone, while practicing during the week before Hangtown. He’s had surgery and is out for the season.