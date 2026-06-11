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Super Bowl Winning NFL Veteran Derek Wolfe to Serve as Grand Marshal of Thunder Valley National

June 11, 2026, 3:05pm
Super Bowl Winning NFL Veteran Derek Wolfe to Serve as Grand Marshal of Thunder Valley National
Lakewood, CO Thunder ValleyAMA Pro Motocross Championship, Women's Motocross Championship

The following press release is from the SuperMotocross League:

Super Bowl Winning NFL Veteran Derek Wolfe to Serve as Grand Marshal of Thunder Valley National
Former Denver Bronco and “Wolfe Untamed” Creator to Serve as Ceremonial Ambassador of Pro Motocross Championship’s Third Race

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In partnership with Thunder Valley Motocross Park’s David Clabaugh, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that Super Bowl winning NFL veteran Derek Wolfe will serve as Grand Marshal for this weekend’s annual Toyota Thunder Valley National Presented by American Petroleum Institute, the third race of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and Round 20 of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. In this role, Wolfe will serve as the event’s ceremonial ambassador and will take part in a variety of engagements surrounding the race’s festivities, from engaging with fans and athletes to kicking off the event during opening ceremonies and presenting trophies to the winning athletes.

Wolfe enjoyed a decorated 10-year NFL career as a defensive tackle, during which he spent eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, who selected him with the 36th overall pick during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The highlight of his career came in 2016 when the Broncos captured the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50. Wolfe retired from the NFL in 2022 and since then has become a popular figure within the outdoors and sportsman space, leaning into his childhood dreams of big-game hunting and developing a passion for conservation and hunters’ rights. He's also embraced being a mentor and leader for the youth sports communities in his hometown of Lisbon, Ohio, and his adopted home of Denver. From these passions he created Wolfe Untamed, a brand dedicated to his post-playing career endeavors that includes a YouTube channel and podcast program. Wolfe was recognized for his contributions by Ohio’s Beaver Local School District, home of his alma mater, with the construction of the state-of-the-art Derek Wolfe Fieldhouse.

Thunder Valley Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule WMX TV & Streaming Schedule

“It is an honor to welcome Derek Wolfe as Grand Marshal for this year’s Toyota Thunder Valley National. His celebrated football career has been enhanced by his commitment to improving local communities here in Denver and in his home state of Ohio, which has made him well deserving of this distinction,” said David Clabaugh, Owner, Thunder Valley Motocross Park. “In addition to all of that, he’s a talented and passionate outdoorsman and has expressed an appreciation for the incredible skill and sacrifices of our athletes. We’re excited to have him be a part of the festivities.”

The Toyota Thunder Valley National will take place this Saturday, June 13, with on-track action starting at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, followed by opening ceremonies at 11:15 p.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET then motos for the 450SMX Class and 250SMX Class starting at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. This summer’s live network broadcast premiere will air on NBC starting at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. Additionally, comprehensive live streaming coverage will air exclusively on Peacock, beginning with Race Day Live at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET before coverage of the motos gets underway at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

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