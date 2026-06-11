Add Daxton Bennick’s name to the injury report for Saturday’s Thunder Valley National.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider announced on Instagram this afternoon that he will miss round three of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship because of being banged up.

Bennick finished 7-38 (14th overall) at the Fox Raceway National opener with a big crash in the second moto, then he finished 13-35 (16th overall) at the Hangtown Motocross Classic and did not finish the second moto after going down in the massive pileup off the moto two start. He sits 14th in the standings after two rounds.